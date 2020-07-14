8 Vols Make Phil Steele's Preseason All-SEC Team

Volunteer Country
As Vol Fans watched the 2017 season unfold, the problem was clear: the Vols simply did not have the talent needed to compete with other SEC programs. In fact, during Butch Jones’ last season, the Vols had a losing streak to every team in the conference — putting the program’s fall on full display.

However, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has worked hard to turn that same program into a tough team with loads of potential — and one national analyst believes that his hard work has paid off. Phil Steele, one of the most respected national analysts in the country, has 8 Tennessee Players in his Preseason All-SEC Team; including Trey Smith, Wanya Morris, Brandon Kennedy, Cade Mays, Bryce Thompson, Henry To’o To’o, Velus Jones Jr., and Brent Cimaglia in the long list of athletes.

Four of the Vols’ 5 starting offensive linemen — assuming Cade Mays receives his transfer waiver from the NCAA — made the list, putting Tennessee’s improvement at the position on full display. With such an impressive line up front, the Vols’ run game could see a sharp rise, in addition to a potential improvement at the quarterback position due to better pass protection.

Brandon Kennedy and Trey Smith will be the leaders on the line as the two veterans attempt to impress NFL scouts during their final seasons at the collegiate ranks. Meanwhile, Cade Mays will look to continue the success he had at Georgia, alongside sophomore duo Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris. Needless to say, the Vols are competing to have the best offensive line in the SEC as we approach the start of the 2020 season.

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o and cornerback Bryce Thompson were also included in Steele’s list, as they attempt to take more of a leadership role on the defensive side of the ball following the departures of Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, and Nigel Warrior. To’o To’o had one of the best freshman seasons that the Vol Fans have seen in recent years, earning 72 total tackles and starting in all but 1 game. The California native earned numerous awards for his strong performance, as he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, in addition to making the National All-Freshman according to multiple outlets. Meanwhile, Thompson also had an impressive season; locking down wide-receivers for the Volunteers throughout the entire season. He didn’t allow any touchdowns all season, and finished the year with 33 total tackles.

Velus Jones Jr. and Brent Cimaglia also made the list for the special teams. Cimaglia looks to be the SEC’s top kicker for his senior season after only missing 4 field goals as a junior, while Jones looks to be one of the SEC’s top kick returners after transferring from USC over the off-season.

Tennessee's season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th, when the Charlotte 49ers head west to Neyland Stadium in hopes of battling with the Vols. 

