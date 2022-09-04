Players to Know for Pitt Panthers Against Tennessee

Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently the favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Still, Pitt is going to be well-coached and have weapons to battle the Vols in what will likely be a top-25 matchup. We take a look at players to know for the Panthers in this matchup.

QB Kedon Slovis

The USC transfer made his way to Pittsburgh over the off-season and earned the starting role. He is not as mobile as Kenny Pickett, who experienced success against Tennessee last season, but Slovis can sling the ball all over the yard. In his first start on Thursday against West Virginia, he went 16-24 for 308 yards and a touchdown. He extends plays and works well outside of the pocket from a passing standpoint. He is not going to beat you with his legs, but you cannot let him hit you with chunk plays when he has extended plays outside of the pocket.

RB Rodney Hammond Jr.

Pitt appears to be looking toward a more balanced attack in 2022, and Hammond Jr. is the lead back for the Panthers. He carried the ball 16 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia on Thursday night. He added two receptions for 55 yards as well. He is a versatile scat type back that can do a variety of things to impact the game. Israel Abanikanda was listed as the starter, but he only totaled 15 yards on eight carries on Thursday night.

WR Trio of Konata Mumpfield, Jerrod Means, and Jared Wayne

Pitt is tasked with replacing the production of 2021 Biletnikoff award winner Jordan Addison. It appears they will do this with a by-committee approach. Mumpfield hauled in five receptions for 71 yards on Thursday. Former Vol Jerrod Means grabbed three passes for 44 yards. Wayne paced the receiving corps with three catches for 89 yards.

LB SirVocea Dennis

Dennis is coming off an all-ACC season in 2021, and he got the 2022 season off to a good start on Thursday night. He had seven tackles and a sack for the Panthers against West Virginia. He had six tackles against the Vols in Neyland Stadium last fall.

LB Bangally Kamara

Kamara is in his third season as a Panther, and he appears to be hitting stride in his career. He has played in 26 career games, but did not get his first start until Thursday. He led the Panthers with eight total tackles on Thursday night.

Veteran Secondary

Pitt returns five players with starting experience in the secondary, including Brandon Hill, A.J. Woods, Marquise Williams, M.J. Devonshire and Erick Hallett. Hill led the Panther's defense against Tennessee last season with nine tackles and an interception. He had seven total tackles against West Virginia on Thursday night. Devonshire had the Panthers lone interception against West Virginia.

DL John Morgan

Morgan earned three starts last fall, including against Tennessee. He is an effective pass rusher, and garner 5.5 sacks in 2021. He is off to a quick start this year. He recorded four tackles and a sack on Thursday night against West Virginia. He will be a player Tennessee has to account for on Saturday.

The Panthers and Vols will square off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday on ABC.