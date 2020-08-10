Trump Calls for College Football Season to be Played in Fall

U.S. President Donald Trump called for the College Football season to be played in a traditional manner on Monday afternoon in response to reports revealing that the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences are likely on the brink of canceling their fall seasons. “Student-Athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” wrote Trump through a statement on Twitter — adding the viral hashtag “We Want to Play.” Trump, who is facing a tough re-election bid against former Vice President Joe Biden, also retweeted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s vocal statements regarding his hope to play the season traditionally.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, offered more information about Trump’s position on the season in a statement that the Trump Administration released on Monday. “The president would very much like to see college football safely resume their sport,” said McEnany. “They work their whole lives for this moment and he'd like to see them live out their dreams”

The President’s comments on the College Football season were preceded by Congressman Jim Jordan, who represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. The Republican wrote a simple statement on Twitter that triggered both praise and backlash: “America needs College Football.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who recently faced a primary challenge from businessman Matt Inis, also urged College Football officials to play the season in a traditional manner. “Life is about tradeoffs," wrote the Junior U.S. Senator in a letter to the Big Ten. "There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that's absolutely true; it's always true. But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18 to 22-year-olds will be if there isn't a season. Canceling the fall season would mean closing down socially distanced, structured programs for these athletes. Young men will be pushed away from universities that are uniquely positioned to provide them with testing and health care.”

The politicians’ plea to save the season comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the country — especially in the southeastern region of the United States. The sun belt has also been a victim of the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness; as states such as Alabama have had at least one COVID-19 death in every county in the state.

The SEC recently announced its plan for the season, adopting a 10-game conference only season, but in recent days the notion that the conference may cancel the season has gained steam over the weekend due to pressure from the MAC conference’s cancellation. Multiple reports have also indicated that the Big Ten and PAC-12 are attempting to convince the SEC, ACC, and Big-12 to cancel the season as well due to concerns over the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This article will be updated as more details unfold regarding this developing story.