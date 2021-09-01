Predicting Tennessee's Defensive Breakout Players for 2021

After Tennessee hired Josh Heupel, the biggest question quickly facing him was how would he revamp the defensive side of the football which was decimated with transfers. Heupel and his staff received an influx of transfers, and they are looking to bring a new attacking style defensive to Knoxville with defensive coordinator Tim Bank's scheme.

With week one upon us and fall camp behind us, the VR2 on SI staff share their individual predictions for breakout players on the defensive side of the football. This piece will center around players who did not have a prominent role in the production from last fall.

Jake

We know Velus Jones Jr. and Jalin Hyatt will be targeted all season long, so my breakout player would have to be Cedric Tillman. Given the range we’ve seen from him in camp and how often he’s made difficult catches look easy, I think Tillman emerges early as a viable third target when Josh Heupel wants to stretch the field.

Jack

Jake’s answer of Juwan Mitchell is spot on. He’s gonna be great. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank and should take this Vol defense by the horns and lead them week in and week out. For my breakout, however, I’m going with another sophomore in Tyler Baron. The 6’5” Knoxville native got playing time as a freshman and did well. This year he has the opportunity to be one of if not the leading pass rusher for Tim Banks’ squad, and he should come through in his second year.

Matt

I have been high on him since he was in high school, and he is poised to start the season at cornerback again for the Vols. Warren Burrell may have had the strongest fall camp performance of anyone on the team, not just on the defensive side of the ball. He has been physical, he is healthy, and he will make an impact for Tim Banks and Willie Martinez. Other guys like Byron Young, Da'Jon Terry, and Juwan Mitchell should not and will not be overlooked in this spot, but Burrell is on track for a solid third season on Rocky Top.