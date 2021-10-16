Priority OL Brycen Sanders Ready for Return Trip to Knoxville

Chattanooga,Tenn.-- 2023 Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is set to be in attendance for the Vols clash with Ole Miss on Saturday night, but before heading to Knoxville, he had to help his team take care of a tough Hendersonville team. The Red Raiders triumphed 41-35, and following the contest, Sanders discussed the trip to Knoxville.

The young prospect will get to experience the first sellout crowds since 2016 and do so under the lights of Neyland Stadium.

"I am just looking for the nighttime experience in Neyland, a good atmosphere, good fans, and a really good game," Sanders said of his expectations."

Both teams have offered and are recruiting Sanders, which is a unique experience for him to have a chance to watch them do battle.

"It is definitely unique," he said about this. "It is going to be a great game with two high-powered offenses, great offensive linemen, and two great offensive line coaches. It is going to be great to watch."

Sanders has already had a chance to watch the Vols, and he has been impressed with the start under Josh Heupel.

"Just how fast they score, and how the O-Line has been dominating," Sanders said about what he has enjoyed about Tennessee's start to the Heupel era. "They are trending up every week."

The Volunteers have made the 2023 versatile offensive lineman a priority since offering, and he is aware of that.

I definitely think I am a high priority for them," Sanders said. "I am two hours away from Knoxville, and they have already come out to watch me play once. They just tell me to continue to work and continue to develop, and we will see what happens."

With his recruitment already in full swing, Sanders will start to narrow his focus sooner than later, with a specific timeline in mind.

"I think I am going to start narrowing some things down in February and March and then commit after I take my official visits in the summer."