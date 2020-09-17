SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Thursday Media Availability Discussing Mays Eligibility, Depth, Injuries, and More

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt's team is a little over a week away from its season opener against South Carolina, and he had plenty of news to share today.

Pruitt's opening statement included an update on the last two practices, which Pruitt felt had been two of the Vols best yet.

Pruitt was quickly asked about Cade Mays, and he updated that Tennessee heard back today that Mays had been cleared by the NCAA. The team has to await acceptance from the NCAA, which Pruitt feels likely will come.

Pruitt also noted that starting tight end Austin Pope is out for 'right now." You can watch the full media availability above.

