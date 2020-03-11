VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Pruitt addresses possibility of campus shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t plan on allowing the Coronavirus outbreak affect his team anytime soon.

When addressing reporters following the Vols’ opening session spring practice on Tuesday, Pruitt was asked about the precautions he and his staff are taking with the team amidst the virus’ spread into Knox County.

While he and his staff have not been alerted as to what actions will be taken next, they remain on high alert for any possibilities. 

“It’s something that has affected places worldwide unfortunately,” Pruitt said. “I don’t know a whole lot about it, but I believe in our administration here and whatever precautions they take, we’ll follow.”

The University of Tennessee has already sent out an addendum across campus, stating that all faculty, staff and students must remain on alert in the event of a campus shutdown.

This would therefore suspend all in-person activities, including classes, sporting events and end-of-year award ceremonies. 

Despite there only being no confirmed cases of the virus in Knoxville, UT’s administration is not willing to take any chances. 19 cases have been reported in Tennessee, with a majority of those coming from Williamson, Shelby, Davidson and Sullivan county.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sanning: Pruitt's excitement speaks volumes to this group of Vols

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt couldn't hide his enthusiasm about returning to practice on Tuesday, and that could bode well for this young group come time for fall camp.

Cory Sanning

Pruitt, Vols focusing on ball control as Tennessee kicks off spring practice

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says that the Vols' primary focus during spring practice will be taking care of the ball on both sides of the ball.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Sights and sounds from Tennessee's spring practice - March 10

Tennessee football kicked off its spring practice sessions on Tuesday as the Vols prepare for their annual Orange and White game on April 18.

Cory Sanning

2021 Consensus Top 10 prospect Jabari Smith is taking us through his journey in his own words! He details his visit with the #Vols here:

Cory Sanning

Vols looking to avoid inconsistencies ahead of SEC Tournament

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday and discussed the Vols' game plan ahead of their showdown with Alabama in Nashville on Thursday.

Cory Sanning

A look ahead to Tennessee football's spring practice

Tennessee football kicks off its spring practice sessions on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about the Vols up to this point!

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Tennessee would do right by itself accepting an NIT invite

Tennessee basketball likely fell out of the NCAA Tournament race on Saturday, but accepting an invitation to play in the NIT would only benefit this group moving forward.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Bowden, Turner postgame vs. Auburn

Tennessee senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner reflected on their collegiate careers following UT's Senior Day loss to 17th-ranked Auburn.

Cory Sanning

Daughty lights it up as Vols fall to No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day

Despite honoring senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden prior to tipoff, Tennessee succumbed to Auburn's 3-point shooting in a 85-63 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Turner, Bowden honored pregame

Tennessee senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden basked in the glory for the home crowd one final time prior to the Vols' matchup with No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day.

Volunteer Country Staff