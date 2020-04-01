Pruitt Delivers Message to Healthcare Workers and Others Affected by Covid-19

Jeremy Pruitt joined Cole Cubelic on the 3 Man Front Podcast to discuss coaching during the COVID-19 outbreak. Pruitt has been very upfront about his support to those affected by this pandemic.

Pruitt's team only got in two practices before Spring Practice was canceled, and it is unclear of when they could get back on the field. Below is a tweet from the University's Athletic account regarding Pruitt's main message on Cubelic's show.

Pruitt also spent time with Laura Rutledge yesterday discussing the impact of this virus, and how he is handling things from home. Only time will tell when Tennessee will return to the football field, but for now, Pruitt and staff are doing all they can from their homes with player safety at the focal point of their thought processes.