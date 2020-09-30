SI.com
Volunteer Country
Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Vols Being Unable to Run Through the "T"

Volunteer Country Staff

On August 28th, the Southeastern Conference extended guidelines around the college football season that would limit the people allowed on the field to be categorized as "essential." The guidelines stated:

"Essential personnel shall be the only individuals who have game day access to field and sideline, to include student-athletes, coaches, and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game."

This would mean that one of Tennessee's most proud traditions would be eliminated. The Vols will not run through the "T" in 2020, and Jeremy Pruitt was asked to comment on the topic during today's SEC Teleconference.

"Well, I don’t know how strange it will be. I think with this pandemic we’ve all learned to adjust and the norm is not the norm anymore. So, we won’t run through the T. We’ll run to the sideline, ya know?"

The atmosphere around Neyland Stadium will certainly look different on Saturday for the home-opener, as tail-gating, the Vol Walk, and running through the "T" will all be virtually non-existent. Seating will be in a limited capacity with the estimate being at 25,000 for fans in the stands. Media will be limited to a 50% capacity in the press box and only a select number of photographers and camera crew will be allowed on the field.

The Vols will host Missouri at Noon ET on Saturday on the SEC Network. Be sure to follow VR2 on SI for updates leading into the game.

Jeremy Pruitt will be available to the media tonight shortly after 6 PM ET, and he will also be on Vol Calls from 8-9 PM ET.

Football

