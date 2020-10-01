Jeremy Pruitt Shares Reaction To Cade Mays Situation

Cade Mays has officially been cleared to take the field as a Tennessee Volunteer.

That means he and Trey Smith could likely start together in Saturday’s contest against Missouri.

When the news was announced, it was a big moment for Mays, his family, the players and coaches, and the Volunteer fan base.

Shortly after the announcement, Jeremy Pruitt joined Vols Calls and shared his thoughts on the situation.

Pruitt said, "When I found out, I walked all the way around the Anderson Center about three times trying to find him, and he was up in a film room studying film, so I never found him. I finally got him on the phone. He already knew, but he was excited. I know that just the unknowns for him, he really took a chance by deciding to leave the place he chose to go to out of high school. I've experienced that myself. When you're sitting there in limbo, there's a lot of things that go through your mind, and I'm sure that this is a burden that's off his chest now."

There was a multitude of moving pieces that led to Mays' eligibility, and Pruitt emphasized that during his appearance on Vol Calls.

"I'd like to start with Chancellor (Donde) Plowman. She really went to bat for Cade and probably helped navigate this as much as anybody, and Coach Fulmer, of course Commissioner Sankey and William King."

Pruitt also added, "I got in this business to have a positive impact on these young people. It's just good to see that the people that are in position to make decisions, they kind of go beyond what the policies were, and they adjust, and I think that's leadership. We couldn't ask for a better leader than we have in our University in Chancellor Plowman."

"I just think it's awesome, not only for Cade but for everybody else it's affecting in this pandemic. When you are around these young men and women every single day, obviously the times are totally different than anything that we've ever experienced, and it’s awesome that they're going to get a chance to do something that they've worked so hard to do."

Mays will suit up for Tennessee for the first time on Saturday at Noon ET as the Vols host Missouri.