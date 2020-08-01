Former Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli was one of four rookies the Los Angeles Rams waived from their roster on Saturday afternoon. The Rams also released Kansas State running back James Gilbert, South Florida outside linebacker Greg Reaves, and Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner. Bituli originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 29th, after failing to be selected in any of the 7 rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft — and was plagued by an injury that he played through during his senior season with the Vols.

Despite the less than ideal start to his NFL career, the former Tennessee linebacker had an impressive career in Knoxville; earning 247 total tackles for the Volunteers while taking a leadership role in the locker room. Bituli also led his defense in tackles for three seasons in a row, becoming the second Volunteer to do so in the program's history.

Bituli was one of 5 former Vols to join an NFL squad this season — with Nigel Warrior (Ravens), Dominick Wood-Anderson (Seahawks), Darrell Taylor (Seahawks), and Jauan Jennings (49ers) also earning opportunities to win a roster spot as well. Wood-Anderson was the first rookie Vol to be released from an NFL team on July 26th, with Warrior being the only rookie free agent from Tennessee who has not yet been released.

The loss of Bituli will create a large void for Jeremy Pruitt to fill in his third season in Knoxville, as he will not only have to replace the linebacker’s talented playing style, but also his determined leadership off of the field. Bituli put his confidence in Tennessee overcoming his departure on full display during an interview with the Sports Animal after playing his final game in orange and white. “Coach Pruitt is doing a great job with that program,” said Bituli. “He’s the right coach for the job. I’m super ecstatic for the future of Tennessee.”

Bituli started in every game he was eligible for during his senior season, and was a monumental piece in turning Tennessee’s season completely around. With the linebacker’s talented upside, which he put on full display during his time on Rocky Top, he could find himself presented with another opportunity to make it in the NFL in the near future.