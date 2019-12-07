Vol
Ranking Tennessee Football’s Five Biggest Wins in 2019

Cory Sanning

It’s been quite the whirlwind of a season for Tennessee football under second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

In a year that has produced plenty of both good and bad, the Vols were able to rebound from a 1-4 start and win their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

From a quarterback controversy to untimely injuries, UT ultimately found ways to pile victories into the win column despite one of the more disappointing starts in program history.

We rank the Vols’ top five most impactful wins of the season:

5. Mississippi State

USATSI_13502493

Some may be surprised to find this game so low, considering it may have been the “turning point” for Tennessee this season.

That doesn’t make it the Vols’ best performance of the season. Quite frankly, it’s far from it.

UT’s 20 points scored are the lowest total at home since the Vols fell to BYU during the midst of their disastrous start.

Tennessee’s defense held up its end and the offense made timely plays late, both of which were areas that It struggled with up to that point.

Not the Vols’ “prettiest” win by any means, but many will likely look back on this season and mark this game as the springboard that launched Tennessee’s resurgence.

4. Vanderbilt

Heading into this season, the Vols had lost three consecutive games to Vanderbilt. That’s uncharted territory for Tennessee football.

For years, it was UT that has dominated this series. The Commodores have changed that narrative in the past decade, and Tennessee players took notice.

That’s why, despite a rather predictable win due to the gap in sheer talent, that Nov. 30’s matchup makes the list.

Just ask Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway or any graduating senior for the Vols, losing to Vandy for the past three seasons has been nothing short of miserable.

3. South Carolina

USATSI_13575549
Oct 26, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) tries to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 41 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Vanderbilt, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had Tennessee’s number for quite awhile. Seven years, in fact.

Muschamp had yet to fall to the Vols during his coaching career until Oct. 26.

Tennessee had the Gamecocks’ number this year, routing them 41-21 at Neyland Stadium just two weeks after their shocking upset of Georgia on the road.

Jennings’ career-high 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns highlighted UT’s most dominant win over an SEC foe in 2019, and a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd finally had something to cheer for in SEC play.

2. Kentucky

Another SEC for that UT had traditionally dominated, Kentucky football’s resurgence over the past decade has certainly made for interesting storylines.

Depending on if you’re a fan in Lexington or Knoxville, those could be good or bad.

The Vols has yet to win a road game prior to taking on the Wildcats at Kroger Field, and it looked as if that trend was going to continue early on as Kentucky raced to a quick 13-0 lead.

A missed extra point helped keep UT alive, however, and Tennessee was able to rally and take the lead late behind quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Ultimately, Pruitt’s defense was able to make timely plays when it needed, and the Vols were able to escape with a narrow victory.

Why should this game be so high on the list? All one has to do is look up film on Tennessee’s goal line stand to end the game, and that should answer that question.

1. Missouri

USATSI_13703871
Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee hadn’t made a bowl game since the 2016 season. It also had been a laughing stock of the SEC since that same season.

That’s why UT’s gritty 24-20 win over Missouri in Columbia is at the top of the list.

Guarantano’s career-high 415 passing yards may be what most Tennessee fans remember, but after having suffered consecutive 50-17 beat downs at the hands of the Tigers, a win would likely stand above any individual statistic.

There is still one more matchup to be played, but after consecutive seasons of watching the postseason from home, the Vols are going “bowling” and for UT fans, that’s all that should matter. 

