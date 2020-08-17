Read: Everything Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said following first fall camp practice of 2020

24 practices.

That’s how many more the Tennessee Volunteers will have between now and opening on the road against South Carolina on September 26.

The Vols held the first of those practices (originally 25) on Monday, and Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt answered questions after leaving Haslam Field.

Here’s everything Pruitt said during Monday’s press conference, conducted via Zoom:

On being back on the field for practice:

“To me, it looked like the first day of practice that I’ve seen over the last 20 years.

I saw a lot of guys that were excited about being out on the field.”

On Cade Mays waiver:

“It was denied. We’re in the process of appealing that. For me, it is frustrating. I thought he was one of the netter players in the league (at Georgia).

When you look at a young man once he transfers... there’s a lot that goes into that.”

On any players becoming positive for COVID-19:

“We’ve had a total of 23 players test positive (slightly under two percent for the team).“

There was lots of lessons for us to learn in there.”

On possibility of players opting out due to COVID-19:

“We’ve told everybody we will fully support them if they want to play, and we will fully support them if they don’t want to play.”

On protocol for enforcing player safety away from campus:

“I can tell you this- this summer, I wanted to go see my mom and dad. I asked my family to wear a mask at times. I guess it changes with each individual person.”

On prep for South Carolina:

“Well it’s a long time. We’ve got lots of things we need to fix here at Tennessee, 24 more practices we need to develop our team.

Coach Muschamp, to me, has always done a fantastic job. He’s one of the best defensive coaches in college football.”

“I know they have a talented roster, but right now, we need to focus on us.”

On OTA-style practice format:

“It’s been really good. We probably changed the way we practiced today but something we took advantage of for sure.”

On DB Baylen Buchanan, who will not play this year due to injury:

It’s something he’s working hard to rehab with, and he’ll continue to do that.”

On leadership from players in adhering to protocols on COVID-19:

“There is a risk. So, it’s something we’ve all tried to work together, and we’ll continue to do that. I couldn’t just point out one person. I think it’s something we’re all trying to do.”

On reinstatement of LB Jeremy Banks following dismissal last season:

“I’m excited he has the opportunity to do this. I believe Jeremy will work really hard to be the best football player he can be.”

“I can tell you this- Jeremy has worked tirelessly to put himself back on our football team.”

On freshmen class and what he’s seen so far:

“I think there’s a bunch of talent amongst the group. We need a lot of these guys to be playmakers for us on both sides of the ball. Today was really the first day to kind of judge them out there.”

On how SEC schedule release/start of practice have affected hope for playing this season as planned:

“We’ve been preparing all along like there’s going to be a season. That’s all we can do. We don’t make these decisions- we try to provide all the protection we can for our players.”

On freshman Jimmy Holiday playing wide receiver versus quarterback:

“He felt like he could get on the field faster there.”

On coaching staff:

“I think our guys have really responded in a positive way. I’m excited about the men on our staff and the relationships they continue to build with our players.”

On safety during pandemic:

“The number one thing for us is to protect the people around us, and that will never change. That’s during this pandemic and that’s before this pandemic, so that’s never going to change.”