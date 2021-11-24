Recruiting Buzz: Where Tennessee Stands With Top Targets Going Into December

In the last week, Tennessee lost the verbal commitment of Winter Park (Fla.) but added the pledge of an elite edge rusher in Joshua Josephs. We are now exactly three weeks from the early signing period opening up from December 15-17th. Ahead of the final push for the Vols, we take a look at where they stand with their current commitments and top targets.

Current Commitments

QB Tayven Jackson- Center Grove High School (Greenwood,IN)

RB Dylan Sampson- Dutchtown High School (Geismar, LA)

WR Cam Miller- Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis, TN)

WR Charles Nimrod- Bentonville High School (Bentonville, AR)

WR Marquarius White- Clay-Chalkville High School (Birmingham,AL)

TE Brody Foley- Anderson High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

OL- Brian Grant- Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, FL)

OL Mo Clipper- Milton High School (Milton, GA)

OL Addison Nichols- Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, GA)

OL Masai Reddick- Cass Technical School (Detroit, MI)

LB Joshua Josephs- North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, GA)

LB Elijah Herring- Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

LB Kalib Perry- Great Crossing High School (Georgetown, KY)

DL Jordan Phillips- Ocoee High School (Ocoee, FL)

Top Targets

RB Justin Williams- Tennessee is looking to add another running back to this class, and Jerry Mack has prioritized the East Paulding (GA) commitment down the home stretch. He recently de-committed from West Virginia, and he has spent the last two weekends in Knoxville. The Vols are in prime shape here, but Auburn will host Williams this weekend, although they have yet to offer. Cadillac Williams has stayed in constant contact, and an offer could come in soon. An offer from Auburn would be a big deal to the coveted prospect as well. Michigan and Alabama are both looking to make late pushes to get Williams to campus as well. He is unsure if he will make it to either school, but it is possible. Credit Tennessee for making Williams feel like the most important recruit on campus on back-to-back weekends. This one could go the distance, but the Vols are in as good of a spot as anyone with an official visit still in the works.

CB Keionte Scott- Tennessee hosted the nation's top junior college prospect on an official visit earlier this month, and he came away highly impressed. Scott spent plenty of time with Alontae Taylor, which allowed him to ask all of the questions he needed about the program and university. His connection with Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel based on both of them spending time at Snow College is another connection the Vols are working on. He will take more official visits in the coming weeks ahead of making a decision in December. This one still has a ways to go as Tennessee battles Auburn, BYU, Miami, and Oregon.

DB Christian Harrison- The Peach State product is down to three schools, and he is now ready to make a decision. He plans to honor his late grandmother by announcing his commitment on her birthday (November 29th). With just five days remaining and the holidays standing in between, each school is making final pitches to him. Florida suffered the coaching change that could have hurt their chances, but the Gators are a dream school for the touted defensive back, so he still considers them a top option coming into the home stretch. Their lineage of producing elite defensive backs under multiple head coaches and position coaches is obviously very intriguing to him. Tennessee is the other SEC school in the mix, and the Vols have shown Harrison plenty in recent months. Back-to-back visits earlier this year left Josh Heupel's program in a position to push for Harrison down the stretch. Nebraska has let Harrison know that he is their top priority in the secondary, and he has a connection with multiple players in the secondary. The opportunity to play from day one in Lincoln provides plenty of intrigue. This recruitment will wage on down the home stretch, as Harrison will lock in his decision over the next five days.

Edge Rusher James Pearce- Tennessee has worked on Pearce for months, but a steady push from Georgia could complicate things. Talking with sources around the Bulldogs program, Pearce is a take there, and the Bulldogs have plenty to sell to an edge rusher. Tennessee has felt confident here, and they should get Pearce back to campus in the coming weeks ahead of the early signing period.

WR Marquarius White- The Vols are still battling for their current commitment. He has quietly tripped to other schools, and Georgia has emerged as Tennessee's primary threat ahead of the early signing period. The Bulldogs want to get faster in that room, and White provides that. Kodi Burns has extensive ties to White's areas, so he will battle until the Clay-Chalkville product signs his NLI. This one could have some twists and turns left ahead of the early signing period.

DL Walter Nolen- Nolen committed to Texas A&M earlier this month, but the Vols are still set to get an official visit ahead of the early signing period. Nolen was in attendance for the Knoxville QB Club meeting, and Tennessee DC Tim Banks was the primary speaker, and he had a specific message about recruits having the opportunity to play for Rodney Garner. The Vols will make final pitches over the next week, and Garner is one of the best closers in the country, so we will see how this one plays out.

ATH Kody Jones- Tennessee has worked hard on the Michigan pledge of late, with Jerry Mack utilizing relationships in the area. Jones is close with Nolen, which is why they should come in on an official visit together. Tennessee remains a realistic option for the Memphis area standout.

DB Marquise Gilbert- The top junior college safety in America will be at Tennessee for an official visit this weekend, which will allow him the opportunity to get a feel for Rocky Top. Tennessee covets his length and range at the safety position, and the Vols will be looking to replace in the back end of their defense after 2021. Auburn has been viewed as Tennessee's primary competition to this point, so the Vols will try to snatch away some momentum this week.

DL Tyre West- The Georgia commitment does not seem poised to state in their class in the coming weeks. Florida State has surged, and Tennessee is the most recent school to get involved. He hoped to make it to Knoxville last weekend, but those plans did not come to fruition, and it seems likely that he will make it in in December. The Seminoles are likely going to be hard to beat for the Sout Georgia prospect, but the Vols should get to make him a pitch.

DL Jeffrey M'Ba- The prized junior college defensive lineman holds over thirty offers now, and we believe Tennessee is close to the top of the list. He will be in town during the first weekend of December for an official visit. He has been diligent in the process by taking multiple trips over the last 14 days, and he has plenty more lined up. This recruitment will go all the way up until he makes a commitment back home in France in December during the early signing period.

DB Jourdan Thomas- Tennessee has continued to check on the Mississippi State commitment in recent weeks, and he should make it back to Knoxville in December for an official visit. He has been impressed with the Vols staff since they hosted him for a private workout during the summer period. Mississippi State is using their on-field success to try to win out down the stretch here.

WR Kaleb Webb- Webb has been quiet since his latest official visit to Michigan. While he is committed to Eastern Carolina still, this looks to be a battle between the Vols and the Wolverines. Tennessee has a spot for Webb, and they want him in this class. His McEachern team was recently defeated in the 7A playoffs in Georgia, so his focus will now shift towards making a final decision ahead of the early signing period. His parents have been a big part of the process to this point, and they have enjoyed multiple trips to Tennessee. He still has an official visit he can use to Knoxville as well.

Tennessee continues to evaluate and communicate with several other junior college players as they are keeping all options open down the stretch.