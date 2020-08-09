Volunteer Country
Report: 'Attempts to Salvage 2020 Season All But Over'

Volunteer Country Staff

The state of the college football season hangs in the balance, as conference AD's and commissioners have several key decisions to make. However, it does not look good at this point in time. After the SEC announced the two additional opponents for each school on Friday night, news about the potential cancellation of the season started to swirl, and then the MAC canceled their season. Now, more bad news appears to be on the horizon.

SI's Pat Forde tweeted minutes ago, "Sources: Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over. “It’s gotten to a critical stage," one told SI. "I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

The tweet was followed by SI's Ross Dellenger saying, "College football sources tell @SInow that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week."

Nothing formal has been announced by any of the conferences, but the BIG 10 is the conference expected to make a move first. This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

