Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Report: Trey Smith Already Earning First-Team Reps with Chiefs

The former Tennessee standout is already making waves in the NFL
Author:
Publish date:

Football season is upon us, and former Tennessee standout, Trey Smith, is already making waves. 

On day one, Smith got the start at right guard, according to various NFL reporters. 

Also according to various reports, Andy Reid had high praise for the rookie and how he handled himself in the off-season, which is the key reason he found himself in a first-team role on day. 

"He’s done a nice job,” Reid said of Smith. “He showed enough to legitimately be in that position right now. He’s got to compete. We’ll see how all of that goes when we get the pads on.”

For Tennessee fans, it comes as no surprise that Smith is already producing at a high level, and for the Chiefs, well it shows that they were right for their belief in him. 

“As far as why he was still on the board, I’ll leave that to the other teams, but we had the most confidence in Rick Burkholder and Dr. Mike Monaco,” Tim Terry, Kansas City’s director of pro personnel, said. “They did a lot of research, a lot of work, did all the due diligence in searching out everything from his medical history standpoint, and we feel really comfortable and confident that we’re getting a good young man, but a good young football player that’s going to come into our building and help us to elevate the level of competition.”

CD4CEB52-093F-42C8-AE42-FFD8C66607D2
Football

Report: Trey Smith Already Earning First-Team Reps with Chiefs

C169BE47-F91D-4C51-9098-55046ABAE2C8
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Pre-draft videos highlight NBA prep, pro characteristics for Tennessee’s former 5-star freshmen

E8D5F992-B18B-46C2-BC18-0BD9F1D0ABCC
Recruiting

Elite 2024 QB Set to Visit Tennessee

C7B5BD36-550D-4AEE-9811-89DA96158EB9
Men's Basketball

Knoxville hoops product Handje Tamba reclassifies, commits to Rick Barnes and Vols for 2021

Which_Transfer_Makes_The_Biggest_Impact_-60abc7db9fdd81120ff0e91c_May_24_2021_15_45_53
Football

Oklahoma, Texas Send Joint Request to SEC for Membership

0A794D62-AA5B-4AFA-B222-28FF8E1D2C2F
Football

Elite Vols OL Target Set to Announce College Decision

68A8EBC3-8836-4922-B1F2-E324F1B2EA93
Football

Q & A: Prized DL Walter Nolen addresses his recruitment, Tennessee’s resurgence and more during first day at Powell

80017B95-CDED-4DC7-BEB6-46E0C7AB595D
Recruiting

2022 Vols Commit, QB Tayven Jackson Selected To Polynesian Bowl