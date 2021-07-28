Report: Trey Smith Already Earning First-Team Reps with Chiefs

Football season is upon us, and former Tennessee standout, Trey Smith, is already making waves.

On day one, Smith got the start at right guard, according to various NFL reporters.

Also according to various reports, Andy Reid had high praise for the rookie and how he handled himself in the off-season, which is the key reason he found himself in a first-team role on day.

"He’s done a nice job,” Reid said of Smith. “He showed enough to legitimately be in that position right now. He’s got to compete. We’ll see how all of that goes when we get the pads on.”

For Tennessee fans, it comes as no surprise that Smith is already producing at a high level, and for the Chiefs, well it shows that they were right for their belief in him.

“As far as why he was still on the board, I’ll leave that to the other teams, but we had the most confidence in Rick Burkholder and Dr. Mike Monaco,” Tim Terry, Kansas City’s director of pro personnel, said. “They did a lot of research, a lot of work, did all the due diligence in searching out everything from his medical history standpoint, and we feel really comfortable and confident that we’re getting a good young man, but a good young football player that’s going to come into our building and help us to elevate the level of competition.”