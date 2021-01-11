Report: Vols Lose Strength Coach to South Carolina

According to a report from Football Scoop's John Brice, Tennessee is losing Assistant Director of Sports Performance Byron Jerideau to South Carolina.

Jerideau is a South Carolina alum, and he worked there for two seasons before joining Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural staff in January of 2018.

Brice reports that Jerideau will join the Gamecocks in a similar role, which will leave Tennessee with another vacancy to fill this off-season. Jerideau has been considered a critical piece in Tennessee's off-season development, and he has valuable experience with the defensive line.

Jerideau's personal bio at Tennessee states: "On a personal level, Jerideau demands equally as dedicated efforts from the student-athletes he trains, but he balances that by fostering strong relationships through open and honest communication. He aims to make the weight room a high energy, positive space for both the student-athletes and his colleagues."

Jerideau will now return to his former alma mater, where he has had a high level of success as a player and staffer.

According to UT Sports, "He became a three-year football letterman at South Carolina and stands as one of the strongest players in program history—squatting 675 pounds and benching 500. The Gamecocks logged 33 wins during his three seasons and made three consecutive bowl appearances: 2010 Chick Fil A Bowl, 2011 Capital One Bowl (champions), and 2012 Outback Bowl (champions)."

It is unclear of when a decision could come on a potential replacement for Jerideau, considering the hiring freeze that Tennessee is under. It also depends on if it is strictly related to on-field hires. If not, look for Jeremy Pruitt to make a move quickly, possibly within days.