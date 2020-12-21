Report: Vols Out of Bowl Game Due To COVID-19

Tennessee accepted an invitation to play in the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl yesterday, but that now appears to be over.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, the Vols won’t be playing in a bowl due to COVID-19.

Low wrote: “Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the Vols will be unable to play in the Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl against West Virginia, sources told ESPN.

Tennessee's tests were conducted on Sunday per SEC protocol, and those results were returned on Monday morning after Tennessee had accepted the bowl invitation. Those players and staffers within Tennessee's program who tested positive were retested on Monday to confirm the results. Tennessee also conducted a second round of testing for everybody in the football program on Monday to be sure. The combination of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing doesn't leave Tennessee with enough players or coaches to participate in the bowl game.”