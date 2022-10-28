Skip to main content

Report: Vols Star WR Tillman To Make Return Against Kentucky

Per a report from ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel, Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is set to make his return to the football field this Saturday against Kentucky.

While Thamel's report confirmed it, Tillman made a post to Instagram not too long before the report indicating he was going to be active.

The wideout's post reminded fans that if he scores two touchdowns, there will be free cookies at Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company. 

The senior was hit low in the second quarter against Akron, resulting in an ankle injury that has held him out for the past four-and-a-half games. Because of the injury, Tillman had tightrope ankle surgery, a fairly new procedure that figured to speed up his recovery. 

The original hope was that Tillman would be able to go against Alabama, but he was not able to return. Tillman's absence against the Tide ultimately did not matter, as his teammate Jalin Hyatt torched the Alabama secondary to the tune of 207 yards and five touchdowns. 

Tillman's return means Hendon Hooker will have all three of Tillman, Hyatt and Bru McCoy at his disposal against the Cats. This has only been the case three times this season and only once in a game against a ranked opponent (Pitt). In that game, McCoy scored his first touchdown as a Vol, Hyatt had 11 catches and Tillman caught the game-winning touchdown. 

The Vols offense showed they had a plethora of weapons without Tillman, as Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White, Princeton Fant and others have all shown they are capable of making big plays. So, Tillman's return only makes the unit that much more daunting. 

A Tennessee win over Kentucky would mark their fifth AP Top 25 win of the season, the most of any team in FBS. 

The Vols and Cats will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. ESPN has the broadcast.

