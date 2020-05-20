Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Report: NCAA  Approves Athletics to Resume in Three Major Sports on June 1st

Matthew Ray

The NCAA Division 1 council met today, and it apparently resulted in huge news for sports fans. There has been speculation that college sports would return in some form in June, and now it appears that will happen.

According to Pete Thamel, national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, we will see a step towards normal on June 1st.

Thamel tweeted, "Sources: The NCAA Division 1 Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB, and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date."

According to NCAA.org, a voluntary activity is as follows: To be considered a "voluntary" activity, all the following conditions must be met:The student-athlete must not be required to report back to a coach or other athletics department staff member (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) any information related to the activity. In addition, noncoaching athletics department staff members who observe the activity (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) may not report back to the student-athletes coach any information related to the activity;[NOTE: Coaches may not observe voluntary activities.]

The activity must be initiated and requested solely by the student-athlete. Neither the institution nor any athletics department staff member may require the student-athlete to participate in the activity at any time;

The student-athlete's attendance and participation in the activity (or lack thereof) may not be recorded for the purposes of reporting such information to coaching staff members or other student-athletes,

and The student-athlete may not be subjected to penalty if he or she elects not to participate in the activity. In addition, neither the institution nor any athletics department staff member may provide recognition or incentives (e.g., awards) to a student-athlete based on his or her attendance or performance in the activity.

This is certainly a step in the right direction for a return to some form of normalcy this fall, as this will allow student-athletes back on campus in the next 14 days. There will still be social distancing rules to follow, but this is the first step to football in the fall.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols Among List of Favorites for Dynamic 2021 Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary

Tennessee has made the list of favorites for Coveted Peach State Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary

Matthew Ray

Four-Star In-State Offensive Tackle Fisher Anderson Talks Vols, Updates Recruitment

Highly Sought after Offensive Tackle Fisher Anderson talks Tennessee and more

David May

Elite LB Target Junior Colson Sets Weekend Commitment Date

Elite LB Junior Colson has released when he will announce his commitment decision

Matthew Ray

Fast-Rising QB Sam Horn Picks Up Football and Baseball Offer from Vols in Same Day, Talks Tennessee

Tennessee Legacy Sam Horn Talks Tennessee offers and more

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Matthew Ray

by

ColoradoVol42

Jumbo Athlete Trinity Bells Narrows Finalists to Vols and Auburn

A look at Trinity Bell's final two

Matthew Ray

Is Brian Niedermeyer Poised to Make Another Run at Recruiter of the Year?

A look at Brian Niedermeyer's chance to win recruiter of the year once again

Matthew Ray

Four-Star In-State Receiver Includes Tennessee Among Shortlist of Finalists

A breakdown of the finalists for Quenton Barnes

Matthew Ray

Instant Reaction: Tennessee Pulls Coveted Tight End Out of the Peach State

Instant Reaction: Tennessee Pulls Coveted Tight End Out of the Peach State

Matthew Ray

by

Brooks Austin

Nation's Top JUCO Prospect Sets Tennessee Official Visit, Commitment Date

Elite CB De'Jahn Warren has announced his official visits and decision date

Matthew Ray