Breaking: Vols Land Commitment of Coveted DB De'Shawn Rucker, Details Decision Here

Tennessee has landed another commitment in its 2021 recruiting class. This time in the form of four-star defensive back De'Shawn Rucker out of Tallahassee, Florida. The do-it-all prospect breaks down his decision here.

Rucker chose the Volunteers over several top-end offers, but it ultimately came down to LSU and Clemson. Tennessee was his first SEC offer in January, and since then, the Vols have made a serious push.

Rucker said on his decision to commit to Tennessee, " they have made me a priority in a lot of ways. I went up to a Junior Day on February 1st, and they treated me like family. I got to talk with Coach Pruitt before everything started. He got me in the office, and we talked for a good minute. I went straight to Coach Ansley's office next, so I have been building a relationship since Day 1 with those two."

The appeal to play for the two defensive back gurus was too much for Rucker to pass on, as he said, " I went over all of that stuff with them, and it made me look at them closer than a lot of other teams. I mean there were teams I always dreamed of playing for, but after I saw who they had coached, like Eddie Jackson, who is the highest-paid safety in the NFL, I mean that just sparked my eye. I know they can coach, and I know they know what they are doing from their experience. Coach Ansley coached the Raiders in 2018, so if I am trying to get to the league, he for sure knows what it takes to get there."

Rucker has heard from several of Tennessee's newest commitments, and he said on this playing a factor in his decision, "it helped a lot. They are going to try and bring the Florida swag up there. Everybody talks about how good Florida players are, so bringing that Florida swag up there would be a big deal for them on the field and the recruiting trail."

Rucker said on what the Vols are getting in him as a player, "I would say they are getting a playmaker. They are not just getting one player. They are getting three or four players you can move around the defense. They are getting a playmaker you can use whenever you need him."

The 5'11, 175lbs Godby HS standout is rated as a four-star per ESPN's 2021 recruiting rankings, but his stock is likely to rise significantly this fall, as he did not start receiving offers until January.