Senior Bowl Director: Trey Smith One of the Best Prospects and Stories in the 2021 Draft

Trey Smith surprised many NFL Draft experts when he announced that he would remain at the University of Tennessee over entering the league back in early January. He was thought to be one of the top offensive linemen eligible for the 2020 Draft, and some even predicted the Jackson, Tennessee native to go in the 1st round of the selection process prior to his announcement that he would return to Knoxville.

Smith said that he would return to college for one main reason: he had promised his mother, Dorsetta, that he would earn a degree from a university before her death. “I will honor my mother: Doresetta Smith,” said the former No. 1 recruit in the country before restating the same words Peyton Manning uttered over 20 years earlier. “I’ve made my decision, and don’t expect to ever look back. I’m going to stay at the University of Tennessee.”

“When my mother was sick, I promised her that I’d receive my degree and my diploma and that I’d play in the NFL one day,” said Smith in January after making his decision public. “(Her death) completely crushed my world. From that point since, I’ve been on a mission to fulfill my promise to her.”

“It’s one of the things she always emphasized growing up,” said Smith regarding his mother’s thoughts on the value of an education. “You have to get an education. That is something that they can never take away from you. That is something that has always stuck with me.”

When Smith made the decision to earn his degree, he knew that he was taking a gamble due to his medical history — having overcome recurrent blood clots in his lungs in the past. But if he can have a strong senior season, it now appears that he could be selected very high in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Smith is one of the top prospects in the entire class. “One of the best offensive lineman prospects and stories in the ‘21 draft is Tennessee G/T Trey Smith,” wrote Nagy through a post on Twitter. “Former 5-star missed time as a sophomore with blood clots in his lungs and bounced back with a strong junior season. (Tennessee’s) staff can’t say enough good things about him.”

Nagy was an ESPN National Analyst and a former NFL Scout of 18-years prior to becoming the Executive Director for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Nagy was a member of 6 teams that made a Super Bowl appearance and 4 of which that won it — giving his evaluation of Smith plenty of credibility.

Smith’s final season as a Volunteer is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th against the Charlotte 49ers prior to having a match-up in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners on September 12th. His final conference schedule will start when the Vols’ arch rival, the Florida Gators, travel to Knoxville on September 19th.