Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

SEC Athletic Directors to Meet Next Monday

Volunteer Country Staff

The SEC is summoning all 14 athletic directors to league offices in Birmingham, Alabama next week to discuss what to do with fall athletics, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, and Ross Dellenger reported today. The meeting will be in-person and is thought to be the first face-to-face gathering among SEC Officials since the COVID-19 Pandemic first spiraled out of control earlier this year.

The meeting comes at a time of despair for College Football fans all across the country, as the Big Ten and the Ivy League both announced alternative plans for the season in recent days: the Ivy League cancelled all sports until the next calendar year, while the Big Ten announced that it would step away from all non-conference games in favor of a Big Ten only schedule for its teams.

Despite the alignment in the time frame, sources told Sports Illustrated that the meeting had been planned for “at least two weeks,” and was by no means a reaction to recent news from other conferences. In fact, no significant decisions are expected to be made from the meeting — and it is currently only thought to be a chance for athletic directors to meet face-to-face and discuss the best options to proceed with, Forde reports.

Sports Illustrated also spoke with numerous SEC Athletic Directors who believed that a normal season was simply a pipe dream. “What we have currently scheduled is not realistic,” one anonymous coach told Forde. “If someone told me we could play conference-only in the fall, that would be great. But I’m not sure we can get one game, let alone a full conference schedule.” Another SEC head coach added: “I think spring is more viable than fall.”

If the rumors regarding the season prove to be true, then the Vols would be forced to cancel their 4 non-conference games against Charlotte, Oklahoma, Furman, and Troy. The most significant game that would be cancelled would obviously be against the Sooners, which is a game that Vol Fans have been looking forward to for years — as the two teams have developed a unique little “rivalry” after meeting numerous times in recent years. The two programs were almost certainly looking forward to a rematch in Norman, but the chances of the match-up actually occurring seem to be growing smaller as each day passes.

The meeting is scheduled to be next Monday, as Phillip Fulmer and other SEC Athletic Directors will meet up to discuss the best plan for going forward. This article will be updated if any additional information emerges.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Making the Case: Can a Freshmen Takeover at LB Beside Henry To'oto'o

A look at if one of the Freshmen can step into the number 2 LB role beside Henry To'oto'o

Brandon Martin

Charlotte Head Coach Praises Tennessee's Program; Looks Forward to Returning to Knoxville

As a young Will Healy leaned over the railing at Neyland Stadium in 1998, it was never a thought in his mind that he would later be preparing to take on the Volunteers during his adulthood as the head coach of a program on the rise...

Volunteer Country Staff

A Breakdown of Tennessee's Top Four Remaining OL Targets

A deep-dive into Tennessee's top four remaining Offensive Line targets

Brandon Martin

Brian Niedermeyer Tabbed as 'Rising Star' in Anonymous Coaching Survey

Brian Niedermeyer Tabbed as 'Rising Star' in Anonymous Coaching Survey

Matthew Ray

Elite RB Tevin White Breaks Down 'Great' First Look at Tennessee

Elite RB Tevin White recently made the trip to Knoxville to check out campus on his own, and he breaks down that visit with VR2 on SI

Matthew Ray

Elite In-state QB, Vols Targets Fulfills 'Childhood Dream' with Under All-American Bowl Commitment

Ty Simpson announced his commitment to the 2022 UA All-American Game Fulfilling a childhood dream

Matthew Ray

Four Vols Make Sports Illustrated Publishers Preseason All-SEC Team

Four members of the University of Tennessee’s Football Program have made the Sports Illustrated Publisher’s All-SEC Team — the Vols who were included in the list of elite talents were offensive guard Trey Smith, offensive tackle Cade Mays, linebacker Henry To’o To’o, and kicker Brent Cimaglia...

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee Offensive Guard Trey Smith Given Highest NFL Draft Grade Among Seniors

When Trey Smith stood before the media and spoke the exact words that Peyton Manning did in the same room over 20 years earlier, he knew that the expectations would be high for him in 2020. Now the rising senior has earned the highest grade of any other senior for the 2021 NFL Draft; perhaps he made the correct decision when he announced that he had made up his mind and did not expect to ever look back.

Volunteer Country Staff

2021 ATH Christian Charles Talks Vols, Recruitment, and Upcoming Decision Timeline

2021 ATH Christian Charles Remains High On Tennessee, Eyeing a Decision Ahead of Football Season

Matthew Ray

Spring College Football Season Increasing in Likelihood Following Ivy League Reports

According to numerous reports, the Ivy League is expected to announce on Wednesday that they will move all Fall Sports, including football, to the spring — a decision that would send ripples across the College Football world...

Volunteer Country Staff