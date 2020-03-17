Tennessee cancels Pro Day, Orange & White game following SEC announcement

Athletes with the Southeastern Conference hoping to still get a chance to compete in their final semesters of college were dealt a blow on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, league officials announced the cancellation of all athletic events throughout the remainder of the school year, which is set to conclude in May.

“The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events,” the league announced in a statement.

Tennessee’s annual Orange & White, which was set to be played on April 18, is no more.

The program’s annual Pro Day, which gives departing seniors a chance to show off their skills to NFL scouts, has also been erased from the calendar.

“I am heartbroken for our student athletes involved,” UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer said today in a press conference. “We have to out our competitive nature aside in the SEC to fight this virus.”

Fulmer went on to point out that while many of Tennessee’s student athletes have been encouraged to remain home, those who are unable to are welcome to stay.

“Our workout facilities will closed. Our nutrition, mental health, (and) academic will be open.”

The Vols were entering a spring filled with optimism and hope in all sports, but now must wait it out like everybody else.

The NCAA has already announced its intention on granting an extra year of eligibility for those affected by this pandemic.

SEC officials also staged that all remaining conference championship competition has been cancelled as well.