Senior Vols DB Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After four years of serving as one of Tennessee's primary cornerbacks, Alontae Taylor's time on Rocky Top has officially came to an end, as he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will forego the bowl game to get healthy. Taylor penned a farewell to Vol Nation moments ago on his twitter.

Taylor will start building his draft stock at the Senior Bowl in February, and he has already received high praise from the game's executive director, Jim Nagy.

Below is Taylor's career Bio from Tennessee:

"One of the defensive leaders for the Vols on and off the field … Lockdown cornerback who has played in 43 games with 29 starts … Began his career as a wide receiver before moving to corner during the fall of 2018 … Selected to the SEC Football Leadership Council in 2020 where he is in his second term as vice chair … Voted to the post by his peers at the SEC meeting in February 2020 and was instrumental as a student voice in helping the SEC return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic … Notched four interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles … Collected 152 total tackles, including 107 of the solo variety … Has scored a pair of defensive touchdowns, the first a fumble recovery in the end zone at No. 21 Auburn (10/13/18) his freshman season, then again senior year with a pick-six at No. 18 Kentucky (11/6/21) ... Two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll."