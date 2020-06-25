Volunteer Country
Vols Trey Smith and Cade Mays Named Pre-Season All-Americans

Matthew Ray

Tennessee's offensive line has picked up plenty of praise this off-season. Earlier this week, SEC Network Analyst Cole Cubelic projected the Tennessee position group as the 4th best in the country for the upcoming season. There is a lot of national talent across the projected five-man front, and today, Trey Smith and Cade Mays, garnered more national honors. 

Sporting News released its 1st and 2nd team pre-season All-American lists for the upcoming 2020 season. Smith came in as a first-teamer, while Mays joined his former Georgia Bulldog teammate, Trey Hill, on the second-team list. 

Sporting News wrote on Smith, "Smith is one of the better stories in college football. He overcame blood clotting that threatened his football career, and he's shown the ability to be both a guard and tackle for the Vols. He can play either position at a high clip, and that should help an improving program in 2020." 

Smith and Mays will be joined by several other nationally touted linemen, as sixth-year senior Brandon Kennedy is considered one of the more complete centers in the country, and rising sophomores Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris both garnered All-Freshman SEC honors. 

Mays has been known for his utility style of play at the college level, but he should be able to settle into a permanent position at Tennessee if he is granted immediate eligibility from his transfer. Smith has been at left guard for the majority of his career, but there is some belief that he could move out to tackle improve his draft stock. 

Featured Image Via- Rick Russo WVLT Sports Director Twitter

