Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Defeat Kentucky?

Tennessee suffered a crushing 44-21 defeat at the hands of Georgia last Saturday, and the Vols are now set to host Kentucky for a Noon ET kickoff at Neyland Stadium tomorrow. The Wildcats are coming in off a 24-2 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Tennessee opened the betting lines as a seven-point favorite, and the VR2 on SI Staff has their predictions for today's matchup.

Matt

Georgia's defense was elite, but Tennessee still sustained some early success with explosive plays. Look for a more balanced attack from the Vols this week, and I expect more success in the running game. Tennessee should be able to get back on track with a Noon ET kick off at home against a rival. The Vols offensive line is ready to get the taste of defeat out of their mouth from last week, and they will be hungry to do so today. I look back to Year 1 under Jeremy Pruitt, where he stifled a solid Kentucky team in Neyland Stadium. I think he is able to do the same this week. Tennessee 31-14.

Dale

Tennessee I think the Vols offensive line is more tuned in this week and looking to make a statement. Kentucky is a scrappy bunch that will give Tennessee a fit, however, I believe the run game asserts itself early. Tennessee 35-14

Jake

I think that with the way last week went for the Vols, they’re able to handle Kentucky early. But the Wildcats could surge back early in the fourth quarter before Tennessee ultimately puts it away. Tennessee 28-17

The Vols and Wildcats will kickoff at Noon ET.