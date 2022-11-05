Staff Predictions: No.1 Tennessee-No.3 Georgia

Arguably the biggest game in the SEC East division in two decades is set to take place at 3:30 pm ET on CBS inside of Sanford Stadium. Georgia is ranked first in the AP poll while the Vols are ranked first in the newly released College Football Playoff rankings. A matchup that is essentially a playoff game in November will have the eyes of the college football world fixed upon. Ahead of the showdown, the Volunteer Country staff shares their predictions for the game.

Matt

What a game this has the potential to be. The field will be littered with future NFL players, and the matchups suggest there could be a lot of points scored. Georgia has the top defense, but they have yet to see anything like the Vols tempo and high flying offense. Georgia has produced points offensively, too, and their tight ends certainly cause issues for each team they face. I have gone back and forth with this all week, and I think it is going to be another shootout. Ultimately, I think it comes down to which team can make the most plays down the field in this one, and outside of Brock Bowers for Georgia, I think this favors Tennessee. Stetson Bennett has delivered time and time again as a starter for Georgia, and his legs present another challenge, but had Jalen Milroe played in spot of Bryce Young, I think Tennessee beats Alabama by two scores. I do not think Bennett can replicate what Young did in Knoxville. Maybe he does and proves me wrong, or maybe Georgia makes other breaks to make up for it, but I like Tennessee to win a close one. I have felt like this is a race to 31 points all week, and whoever gets there first will have a significant advantage. I think Tennessee will create enough early explosive plays to make the necessary ones to win down the stretch. Tennessee 42, Georgia 38

Dale

It's here, finally. Everyone knows the ups and downs of this game. Georgia and Tennessee are coming into this game pretty much clicking on most if not all cylinders. I have gone back and forth with myself all week on what my prediction would be. So many variables play into this and with both teams sharing some qualities and just having the ability to do what they do best, it has made it difficult to go out and make a true prediction. The game feels it could be another Alabama and Tennessee caliber game. As Matt said and I do agree, this game is going to come down to who can make the big-time plays. Stetson is not Bryce Young, but no one is. Stetson is very capable of making plays and will run the ball if needed without hesitation. If the Georgia defense can knock Tennessee out of their comfort zone, it could be deflating for the Vols. I do think there are quiet a few key matchups that could favor Tennessee when it comes to the passing game, and if Georgia goes with the five-man front to stop Tennessee's run game, they are going to have to make the plays or it may be a long day in Athens. I have to stick with my gut on this one, I'm going Tennessee 45, Georgia 38

Jack

It doesn't get much bigger than this. One of the best defenses in the country versus THE best offense in college football. Tennessee has been able to find success against every opponent they've played this year, and Josh Heupel's play calling has met no match.

We know the Vols' offense is going to get theirs, so the story today lines within whether or not Stetson Bennett can carve up the Tennessee secondary like we've seen Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young do. Last week, Will Levis was shut down, so Tennessee's defensive confidence is riding high. Based off of what I saw last week, I don't see Bennett being able to sling it for over 400 yards, something he is going to need to do to win.

We may not see Tennessee's offense be bulletproof, as Kirby Smart will have some things up his sleeve, but it won't be enough.

Tennessee's unstoppable offense will reign in Athens, and the top-ranked Vols will prevail on the road against the defensing National Champs.

Tennessee 42, Georgia 40

Eric

This one is a tough one to predict. On one side, you have the best offense in the country. On the other hand, you have the best defense in the country. It’s the age old matchup.

They say offense wins games, but defense wins championships. However, this is both a game and a championship for the SEC East in one. So what gives in first? Can any defense truly stop Hendon Hooker? Can any offense budge the Georgia defense? Hooker hasn’t shown that the pressure gets to him. No defense has been able to keep up and I don’t think that changed this week. Tennessee 38, Georgia 31