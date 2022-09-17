Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron

No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their score predictions.

Matt

Tennessee opened this contest as an overwhelming favorite, and the line has shifted down a few points, but I still like the Vols to cover in this one. Tennessee should have no issues in any phase of the game with the Zips. This will serve as another important opportunity for the Vols to build depth. I like Tennessee to take a big lead into the half, then the younger guys should display some fireworks of their own. I like Tennessee 66, Akron 3 in this one.

Dale

Coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Pittsburgh, it would be easy for the Vols to come out sluggish, but I don't think that happens. I think Josh Heupel and the Tennessee staff will have their team ready for a rocking Neyland Stadium. Physically, the Vols are too much for the Zips, and if they are ready to go mentally, then this game should be no issue. Tennessee 45, Akron 13

Eric

Despite a 2-0 start, there is no reason for the Vols to be complacent against Akron. The Vols still have some work to do on both sides of the ball ahead of the Florida game, so expect Tennessee to come out firing. While the Vols will likely give some newcomers and depth pieces opportunities, I still expect them to cover despite a big line set at 47.5. Give me Tennessee 55, Akron 3.

Jack

There's no sense in tip toeing around the inevitable result of this game. Tennessee is going to blow out Akron by a lot. Michigan State defeated the Zips 52-0 last week, and the Spartans don't have near the offense Tennessee does. While Michigan State has a better overall defense than the Vols, they do have a poor passing attack, but Akron's offensive line is so bad it didn't matter in week two. The same will happen with Tennessee. Expect the Vols' front seven to live in Akron's backfield and shut down the Zips. Tennessee will cover and go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Tennessee 62, Akron 3