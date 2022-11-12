Staff Predictions: No.5 Tennessee-Missouri

No.5 Tennessee (8-1,4-1) returns to Neyland Stadium for the home finale this weekend against Missouri (4-5, 2-4). The Vols will look to get back on track this weekend as their perfect season was ended by No.1 Georgia last Saturday in Athens. Ahead of the contest with Missouri, the Volunteer Country staff share their predictions for the contest.

Matt

Georgia had a great game plan for Tennessee last weekend. There is no denying it. But still, Tennessee did not look like itself. The Vols did not do simple things, and Georgia's athleticism and physicality magnified this. Tennessee still has a real shot at the playoffs, and the Vols are aware of this. I think Tennessee will start fast this weekend and avoid a potential trap game against Missouri. The Vols throttled the Tigers in Columbia last season, and I like Tennessee to open this one up as well. The Vols defensive is going to come at the Tigers from every angle and consistently push them behind the sticks, and Tennessee will open things up in the vertical passing game. The Tigers will stick around in this one longer than they did in 2021, but Tennessee is going to end up being too much down the stretch. Vols 45, Tigers 24

Eric

Tennessee will come into the game looking to make a statement. Since losing to Georgia last week, the Vols have slipped off the radar a bit. The Vols—even though they’ve already proved so much this year—want to show the nation that they are still here. Mizzou is a team that has consistently held its opponents to some of their lowest scoring games of the year. On the flip side, the Tiger’s offense has been unable to get the job done. Even if they are able to somewhat contain Tennessee’s offense, the Vols will still be too much to handle. Vols 38, Tigers 14

Jack

This game was a blowout last year, as we all saw the first true glimpse of what the Josh Heupel offense could do.

Missouri is definitely hungry to make this game more competitive than last year's 62-24 beatdown, but the Vols will be hungrier after losing last week.

Tennessee punches the Tigers in the mouth early and often, scoring 30+ in the first half. The Vols' now healthy defense will have a good, bounce back day and will make life difficult for Brady Cook in the pocket.

Give me the Vols big on Senior Day.

Vols 45, Missouri 17