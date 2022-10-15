Staff Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama

No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their game predictions.

Matt

This is arguably the biggest game to take place inside of Neyland Stadium in the last 10 years at least. It just feels different. The environment should be second-to-none, and I expect the game will not disappoint. Alabama is coming in looking to prove it is still the standard, and the Vols are looking to breakthrough all of their ugly trends from the last decade.

There are a lot of personnel questions coming into this game, but none bigger than the health of reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young. If Young is healthy enough to play at his usual high level, there is not a team in the country that is straight out better than Alabama at the time. But if he is not healthy or if the Crimson Tide have to opt for Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide are more than vulnerable.I don't think Young suits up and plays for the Tide at 100 percent. I won't rule out that he plays but he will not be 100 percent. Meaning Tennessee will have ample opportunities to have defensive success or cause Milroe to be thrust back in and making this game much more winnable for the Vols. He adds another element with his legs, but Tennessee has basically worked this same style of QB for the last three game.

Tennessee is going to be without Cedric Tillman, but the offense is going to have opportunities in this ball game. You have to account for No. 31 at all times, as he is the best player in all of college football. I think this one turns into a late shootout, and I like the Vols chances down the stretch. Josh Heupel has been electric as a play-caller this season, and I think we will see everything in the playbook on Saturday, which screams fun. Tennessee 41, Alabama 37

Jack

With Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough unavailable for Tennessee, I'm worried about how explosive the Vols' offense can be. And with the secondary, I'm concerned that the lack of experience will allow Bryce Young, who will play, to find success through the air.

This will be a close, four-quarter game that may even go to overtime. The Vols will hang with Alabama better than they did last year, and better than they have in over a decade. But the Tide will still roll out of Knoxville with a hard fought, close win.

Alabama 37, Tennessee 30

Eric

The third Saturday in October, something that has not had much meaning during my lifetime. Like Matt said, this time it just feels different. However, there are still a lot of questions going into today. Can the Vols handle the pressure of such a huge matchup? Can they contain Will Anderson? Can the defense come up with big stops?

Tennessee hasn't played an opponent like Bama this season. Yes, they've won a pair of important games against Pitt and Florida, but neither of those teams are close the Tide's level. This is the true moment where the Vols show if they are for real as an SEC East contender, or if it is just another promising season for the program. It is not a must win for either team in terms of reaching the SEC championship and beyond, but obviously a win would be huge. The biggest question of the game surrounds Bryce Young's shoulder, and an 80% Young poses more of a threat than Jalen Milroe simply due to his clutch factor and experience.

I think Tennessee comes out to play, nothing we have seen this season says otherwise. Tennessee still must have aggressive play calling all night on both sides. In my opinion, The Vols cannot settle for field goals on more than one or two possessions, even if that means playing four down football. On the defensive side, put pressure on the quarterback at all times. Alabama is one of the best third down teams in the country; if Young gets time, he will dice up the defense, and if Milroe gets time, he will run it for a first down. It will without a doubt be a great matchup, but ultimately, I think the Tide will come out on top. Alabama 38, Tennessee 31