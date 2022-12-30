Staff Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.7 Clemson Battle for the Orange Bowl

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-- The Orange Bowl is set to take place in just a couple of hours as No.6 Tennessee and No.7 Clemson will square off inside of Hard Rock Stadium. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their predictions for the contest.

Matt

Let's start with the magnitude of this game for Tennessee. This is the biggest bowl opportunity for the Vols since the 2005 Cotton Bowl. Outside of that, Tennessee can stamp a season that exceeded all expectations and predictions with a victory over a perennial power in Clemson. But will they?

This game has plenty of intrigue for both programs. Both teams get an early look at their likely signal-caller for 2023, as well as other key players that are stepping up in the absence of key 2022 contributors. They both have key opt outs at positions of importance inside of their systems. Still, the field will be littered with talent, but Clemson may hold the overall edge in this department. Despite this, Tennessee should not be discounted. Josh Heupel had the Vols very business like all week long, and the stage is not going to be too big for Tennessee, in my opinion. The Vols need Joe Milton to connect on shot plays, but more importantly, they have to protect him against a talented Clemson front-seven. If Tennessee can do this and establish an early presence on the ground, the Vols will push Clemson.

I think Tennessee is going to be able to do this once they settle in. New faces are going to be eager to take a step forward, and I think Squirrel White is an x-factor for the Vols against Clemson's safeties in this game. Tennessee finds a way to get this one done in the second half, but it will be a close one. Josh Heupel proves he is as elite as any play-caller in the country in the second half of this game.

Vols 31, Tigers 30

Dale

Coming into this game both teams will have their own adversities to overcome. Clemson and Tennessee will be without various starters for different reasons. Injuries, transfers, and early declarations make up the majority of those reasons.

For Tennessee, Joe Milton is making his second start of the season, with his first being a big win over Vanderbilt where the running game took control of the game. Tennessee needs to have another decent game running to really fuel this offense that will also be without Hyatt and Tillman out wide. Also, being without veteran LB Jeremy Banks may hurt as the last time Tennessee played without Banks, it ended in a stunning loss to South Carolina.

Clemson will have pieces to arrange, but the big key for Clemson is Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik has received a few opportunities throughout the year and has not squandered any of them, to the contrary he has exceeded many expectations.

Both teams have some fine details to iron out but as of right now, I feel Clemson may be in the better position. Both are coming into this game without vital pieces of their team and gameplan but Clemson has the luxury of some of their pieces being in this position before.

Replacing pieces is easier when you have recruited at a high level consistently the way Clemson has. Tennessee has been hot on the trail but for an overall depth standpoint, the Vols are a few years behind many.

Ultimately, I can see this game being a shoot-out to the end and being a game where one of the defenses will be the determining factor. As of now I give that edge to the Tigers.

Clemson 45, Tennessee 38

Eric

This game is a tough one to predict. With opt-outs on both sides, we will see completely different teams than displayed in the regular season.

Quarterbacks on both sides are lacking in experience but filled with talent. It could be a fun one in Miami, but both guys could just as likely not perform well.

For Joe Milton, the running game is essential for both his confidence and comfort level. However, I worry that he won’t be able to produce in must-throw situations. Klubnik has shown a lot of poise this season despite low reps, so I am giving the Tigers the edge in this one.

Clemson 42, Tennessee 31