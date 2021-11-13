Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

    The Volunteer Country staff shares their thoughts on what will happen in Tennessee's Week 11 matchup with Georgia
    Matt

    This game is all about matchups. The story centers around Tennessee's explosive offense and Georgia's elite defense, but I think this matchup comes down to Tennessee's defense and Georgia's offense. If the Bulldogs sustain success early on offense, it is going to be a long day for Tennessee. Last week, for the first time this season, Tim Banks's defense got punched in the mouth for four quarters by Kentucky. I am interested to see if Tennessee can get Stetson Bennett off track early and allow Josh Heupel to control the tempo early on. If so, I think the Vols could make this interesting down the stretch. At the end of the day, I am not convinced Tennessee can get this done, and Georgia may even get a late cover as they were down the thin Tennessee roster late, but I think this game will be closer than many expect.

    Georgia 31, Tennessee 21

    Jack

    As good as Tennessee's offense has been, Georgia's defense is too much. I do see Tennessee maybe taking an early lead and getting off to their typical fast start. However, much like the Alabama game, Georgia will pull away.

    Look for Tennessee's defense to get worn down in the late stages eventually, and the Bulldogs will put up a pair of late scores to pad the lead and cover. 

    The key to a Tennessee win is to do what they did last week at an even higher level. They need quick drives, and a few special teams/defensive plays to make the Neyland crowd go wild. The defense cannot allow Stetson Bennett to run, especially on third down, something the Vols have struggled with mightily. 

    Tennessee does score 20 points, a feat that has not been done yet against Georgia, and the Vols keep it tight for an entire half and change, but the No. 1 team shows why they are the national champion favorite in the second half.

    Georgia 41, Tennessee 20

    Jake

    This week, it’s all about tempo and big plays. Can the Vols go fast enough to push Georgia’s defense to the brink, and can Hendon Hooker find his receivers on enough explosive plays to make this game interesting?

    Currently, Tennessee leads the country with five plays of 70 yards or more this season. Josh Heupel’s team needs plenty more of that today, especially against the top defense in the country.

    Moreover, Tennessee also needs several big plays on defense and special teams if they want to win, not just stay in the game.

    I think the Vols keep things exciting in the first half, and maybe a bit into the third quarter. Ultimately, though, this Dawg defense is just too good and will spoil Homecoming on Rocky Top.

    Georgia 38, Tennessee 21

