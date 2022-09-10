Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Pitt

No.24 Tennessee and No.17 Pitt are set to clash later this afternoon at 3:30 pm ET in part two of the Johnny Majors Classic. The two teams delivered an instant classic last season that saw the Vols fall 41-34 to the Panthers inside of Neyland Stadium. This year, Tennessee will look to change the narrative as Josh Heupels' program continues its ascension in year two. In this article, the Volunteer Country staff share their predictions for the game.

Matt

Call it what you want for Tennessee, a revenge game, a swing game, the most important game of the season, this is a big one for the Vols. Josh Heupel emphasized the importance of this road test, and it will be just that. I think the Vols out-talent Pitt in most phases this go-around, but the Panthers are still well-coached, physical and keen to what Tennessee is going to try to hit them with. This is a big test in year two that can go a long ways in setting the standard for this season. I like Tennessee to go on the road and get this one done in a hostile environment. Not only that, but I like them to cover as well. Give me Tennessee 45-31.

Eric

In my season prediction, I said that Josh Heupel has to find a way to capitalize on program momentum, and this is his first chance to do so. The Vols must find a groove early in the season if they want to move past seasons in the 5-7 to 7-5 range that have been synonymous with the program since Phillip Fulmer's departure. I think Tennessee does that on Saturday in a road test against Pitt. While I didn't necessarily like what I saw from the Vols defense in week one, I also wasn't impressed with what I saw from Kedon Slovis and the Panthers offense against West Virginia despite putting up solid numbers. We know that the Vols are going to put up points and will most likely tire out a Pitt defense that struggled to come up with stops. Like Matt, I expect the Vols to take care of business as well as cover. I have Tennessee winning by three scores, 42-24.

Jack

I'm expecting a much closer contest than Matt and Eric, but still a Tennessee win.

The key for the Vols will be can they put some pressure on Kedon Slovis. If they don't, Hendon Hooker and the Vols offense is going to have to be really on point. But I expect there to be no issues what so ever from the Tennessee offense. Cedric Tillman and Bru McCoy will take advantage of their matchups on the outside, and the dynamic RB duo of Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small will allow UT to be multi-dimensional on offense. Pittsburgh's front seven is tough, but I like Tennessee to still be able to attack. Pitt, on the other hand, could have trouble running the ball against a Tennessee defense that looked good stopping the run last week. While Slovis may have more time to make throws than Tim Banks wants, Pitt's offense will not be as dangerous as Tennessee's on Saturday.

This one will be high scoring; one of the most high scoring games of Tennessee's season. The Vols will just edge the Panthers on the road in the second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic.

Score: UT 45, Pitt 41