Staff Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

Tennessee and South Carolina are set to square off at noon ET, with both teams looking to earn their fourth win of the season. In recent years, this game has been a slugfest that has come down to the last possession more times than not. The VR2 on SI staff shares their predictions here.

Matt

Last week, I picked Tennessee to win, and I was right. I thought it would be a high-scoring game, but I did not see Tennessee doing what they did. It was an impressive win for Josh Heupel early in his tenure, and today's game offers another early opportunity to build momentum. Heupel has avoided slow starts to this point and will again today. This is a favorable matchup, where I see the Vols out-talenting the Gamecocks down the stretch. Tennessee may not blow out Shane Beamer and Co., but I do not feel like this one will be in doubt. Tennessee wins and covers. Vols 48 Gamecocks 21

Jake

I hate to just echo what Matt said, but he hit the nail on the head here. While impressive last week, Tennessee’s fast start showed what the Vols are capable of when their offense is hitting on all cylinders.

I think the same occurs today, and UT gets another early confidence boost with more help from its defense en route to a big win before welcoming Lane Kiffin back to Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee 42, South Carolina 21

Jack

An offensive explosion in Week 5 against Mizzou breeds high expectations and a lot of excitement for it to happen again against South Carolina. The Vols will win, but I do not expect over 50 points to be put up again, or for the running game to eclipse the earth-shattering mark of 450 yards like it did last week.

However, Tennessee will handle the Gamecocks in the end, playing sound football on offense and limiting South Carolina to two scores for the majority of the game, and giving up one garbage time score in the end.

Josh Heupel earns his first SEC win at home to the tune of a 38-21 win over the Gamecocks.