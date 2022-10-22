Staff Predictions: Tennessee-UT Martin

No.3 Tennessee (6-0,3-0) are set to host UT-Martin on Saturday at Noon ET on the SEC Network. The Vols are coming off of a program defining win against Alabama and will look to fine tune some things before showdowns with Kentucky and Georgia in the next two weeks. The Volunteer Country staff share their predictions for this contest.

Matt

This contest is going to be about fine tuning a few things, maintaining health of starters, and getting work for plenty of backups. Hendon Hooker & Co. should be cheering on teammates from the sideline. Joe Milton and the backups will get a lot of work and should find success of their own. Tennessee will run away with this game as expected. Vols 63, UTM 7

Jack

Tennessee has two big blowout wins this season: against Akron and Ball State. The Zips were unable to find the end zone and Ball State only found it once. While I see UT undoubtedly blowing out UT Martin, the Skyhawks offense will be able to find a little bit more success, scoring two touchdowns (one late).

Vols dominate and probably won't let up a point in the first half, but UTM scores more than Tennessee's previous non-power five opponents.

Tennessee 63, UT Martin 14

Eric

Like Matt said, this game's purpose will be fine tuning things. Tennessee must keep things efficient on the offensive end while the starters are in. If Cedric Tillman appears, get him involved and back into form—cautiously, of course. The Vols need to establish depth in the secondary and get some of their less experienced guys contributing. I don't see the Vols having much trouble in this one. Vols 63, UTM 6

