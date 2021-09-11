Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Pitt?

Tennessee and Pitt are set to square off inside of Neyland Stadium at noon ET. Both teams will look to improve to 2-0, in what is expected to be a hard-fought contest. The Vegas Oddsmakers have Pitt as the favorite inside of Neyland Stadium. In this article, the VR2 on SI staff shares their predictions for the game.

Jake

I think Tennessee will be able to get Joe Milton clicking today — not spectacularly, but enough to get the job done against a hard-nosed Pitt defense. I’m betting on Theo Jackson to come up clutch again in the secondary. Combine that with Tyler Baron and Juwan Mitchell doing enough to shut down Kenny Pickett and Pitt’s passing game, and Tennessee will pull out a close one to (most likely) set up a 3-0 record heading into Florida week. Tennessee 24, Pitt 20

Dale

There is no doubt Tennessee starts off with the fast tempo once again and but can they keep it rolling and moves the sticks to keep the Pitt defense on its heels. Establishing the run and getting Milton more involved with the run game may could be the difference in Tennessee's success. Tennessee's defensive line will have to build on its strong week one performance to disrupt Kenny Pickett's success. Tennessee 27 Pitt 23

Jack

Tennessee will come out firing, putting together a few solid first-quarter drives, but Pitt will adjust and take a one-score lead before halftime. A close second half featuring a lot of Joe Milton passes and Tennessee defensive stops courtesy of the linebacker group will end in a tight Vol victory in the ‘Johnny Majors Classic.’ Tennessee 26, Pitt 24

Matt

I would never put any of my own money on this game. I think this is as good as a pick'em. There is a lot of familiarity between Josh Heupel and Pat Narduzzi in terms of personnel and how they like to call games. This game ultimately comes down to quarterback play on both sides. If Kenny Pickett has clean pockets most of the day, the Vols are going to be in trouble. On the other side, Pitt is going to come at Joe Milton with aggressive blitzes. Can Milton connect with his playmakers across the middle, if they get off press coverage at the line? I like Tennessee to create more explosives in this game with their speed, but I think it is going to be a shootout. Tennessee 38, Pitt 35.