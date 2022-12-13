Star Clemson Defender Opting Out of Orange Bowl

Tennessee will not have to worry about star Clemson defense end Myles Murphy, as Dabo Swinney announced the veteran pass rusher is opting out of the bowl game and turning pro.

“I think he contemplated things, whether or not he was going to come back or go pro,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “And then whether or not he was going to play in the game. He didn't make a decision on a whim. He's a very deep guy and has a lot of support around him. Comes from a great family. We support the decision and keep moving. He's a great player and will be a high-draft pick and think he'll test well and be a great player for a long time."

However, minus an injury to star linebacker Trenton Simpson, Swinney sounded confident the Tigers will be close to full strength.

“I haven't had to do a lot of convincing,” he said of guys wanting to playing in the game. “Guys are here and want to play and are excited about the bowl game. These are the experiences, when it's all said and done, that you cherish. But the culture is different, things have changed. More guys (across the country) are not playing for whatever reason."

Over the course of his Clemson career, Murphy made 117 tackles and recorded 17.5 sacks.

Murphy is projected as high as a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.