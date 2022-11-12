Starting Vols WR Out Against Missouri

Tennessee starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman is unavailable for undisclosed reasons against Missouri for the Vols' Week 11 matchup.

Tillman was dressed for Senior Day but is not dressed in uniform and is in street clothes on the sideline to begin Saturday's matchup.

Tillman has been active for the Vols the past two weeks against Kentucky and Georgia, so his unavailability against the Tigers comes as a surprise.

Tillman originally hurt his ankle against Akron , in which he had to have tightrope ankle surgery. Tillman was out for the next four-and-a-half weeks.

The Vols will rely on Jalin Hyatt, Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and others in the WR corps against Missouri.