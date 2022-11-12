Takeaways: Vols Smack Missouri in Final Home Game of Season

The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers improved to 9-1 (5-1 SEC) on the season with a 66-24 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers kept it close for 2 quarters and change, but a 7:11 stretch in the third quarter in which the Vols scored 21 points put the game out of reach.

The Vols didn't let up in the fourth quarter, tacking on 17 more points to emphatically blowout the SEC East foe for the second straight season.

Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy each had over 100 yards receiving on the day, and Tennessee's balanced rushing attack found success against the Tigers' defense.

And star quarterback Hendon Hooker lit up Missouri through the air and on the ground, going for 405 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

The Vols put up 60+ on Missouri for the second consecutive season, as Tennessee scored 62 against the Tigers last year in Columbia. Tennessee had a staggering 683 yards of total offense in 2021 against Missouri, which is a number that is significantly difficult to top.

But the 2022 Vols did just that, accumulating 724 yards of total offense against the Tigers on Saturday.

Below are three quick takeaways from Tennessee's sixth victory of the season by more than five touchdowns.

Vols Lay It on Thick in Last Quarter and a Half

Missouri scored with 8:55 remaining on the clock in the third quarter to cut Tennessee's lead to a mere four points. After losing by two scores to Georgia last week, the Vols' dominant run seemed to be in jeopardy if the Tigers were to continue to keep the game close.

For the Vols' CFP hopes, they couldn't have that. It was a must that Tennessee win convincingly on Saturday.

And after that touchdown, a switch flipped, and the Vols ran away with the game and never looked back, scoring 21 unanswered in the next 7 minutes and 11 seconds.

The run began with a 68-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt, who lined up behind the left guard, hiding himself from Missouri's defense.

Hyatt slipped out on the left side wide open. Hooker hit him and No. 11 took it to the house.

That touchdown was the beginning of not only the 21-point 7-minute stretch but also a 38-0 run to end the game.

Tennessee's Offense Shows Balance and Versatility in Win

We all know how prolific Tennessee's passing attack is, so it's not a major surprise Hooker threw for over 300 yards and two Tennessee wideouts went for 100+.

But in addition to that, three Volunteer running backs and Hooker rushed for over 50 yards, as the Vols finished the game with nearly 300 team rushing yards (294).

In addition to the balance, Heupel's offense showed how dynamic and versatile it can be. Whether it's the scheming of Hyatt's long touchdown or TE Princeton Fant running a wheel route for a 20-yard touchdown, Tennessee's offense is an enigma that is incredibly difficult to predict.

Something that will bode well for the Volunteers if they reach the College Football Playoff.

Vols Go Undefeated at Home

With the win over Missouri, the Volunteers finish the regular season 7-0 inside Neyland Stadium. This year marks the first time the Vols have done so since 2007, when the Vols reached the SEC Championship game.

The 7-0 2022 Neyland record includes wins of 38 or more points against Kentucky, Akron, Ball State, UT Martin and Missouri.

Up Next

The Vols will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, next week to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the SECN or ESPN will have the call.