Takeaways: Vols Throttle Skyhawks

Knoxville was the home of the better UT team today, as the Tennessee Volunteers blasted UT Martin 65-24 inside Neyland Stadium.

The win gives Tennessee a perfect 7-0 record for the first time since 1998, and UT has now scored 60+ twice this season for the second straight year. This is the first time in the modern era Tennessee has scored 60+ twice in consecutive seasons. The Vols scored 60+ twice in 2000 and 1951 with research going back to 1922. In addition, Tennessee's 65 points are the most for the Volunteers since 2000, when the Vols scored 70 against UL Monroe (program record).

Other than an early UT Martin touchdown on their second drive, the game was never close, as the Vols earned a sweat-free victory.

Below are some takeaways from Tennessee's dominant victory.

Jalin Hyatt Explodes in the First Half

Tennessee's offense exploded in the first half with 52 points, with 31 coming in the second quarter. The Vols' 52 points in the first half was the most first half points for UT in school history.

Jalin Hyatt was a significant reason for the Vols' first half success, as the breakout junior recorded all of his seven catches, 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Hyatt's season touchdown total is now at 12, one behind tying the school single-season record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

Hooker and Hyatt's connection picked up right where it left off last week against Alabama, as Hendon Hooker also tossed for three scores and 276 yards.

Hendon Hooker Throws his Way Into the Record Books

Hooker's first touchdown of the day to Ramel Keyton put Hendo Cinco in the record books. Hooker's touchdown made this the 19th consecutive game he had thrown a touchdown pass, surpassing Navy Shuler who had the record at 18 games.

Princeton Fant Shows off Versatility

Hyatt's performance was great, but arguably the player of the game for Tennessee was senior tight end Princeton Fant.

And not in the ways you'd think.

Fant threw. Fant caught. And Fant ran.

It had been documented Fant is the Vols emergency RB, but the Nashville, Tennessee, native displayed his running skills in a non-emergency situation against UT Martin.

On two different occasions in the first half, Princeton Fant scored rushing touchdowns inside the red zone, one from one yard out and one from 11 yards out.

But the most intriguing part about Fant's performance was the fact that he received the call to throw on a double pass play. Fant caught the backward pass behind the line of scrimmage from Joe Milton III, then connected with a wide open Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard touchdown.

Fant's success in multiple areas of the game show that the Vols embarrassment of riches on offense is deeper than just Hendon Hooker, Jabari Small and the wide receivers.

Vols Secondary Takes a Hit, William Wright Makes a Big Play

Tennessee's secondary was down multiple key pieces heading into the game, as starting corners Kamal Hadden and Christian Charles were unavailable. In addition, starting strong safety Jaylen McCollough was out due because of his arrest last week.

UT Martin had some success in the air throughout the game because of it, but Tennessee walk-on redshirt freshman William Wright made a momentum-flipping play in the first quarter.

UT Martin was driving for the second consecutive drive, nearing the Tennessee 20-yard-line, but Wright read a Dresser Winn pass perfectly, jumping the route to make the interception on third down.

UT Martin did not score again until the second half, as the Wright's turnover marked a dark stretch for the Skyhawks offense that produced a mere 37 yards in the second quarter.

Many Guys See the Field

Unsurprisingly, multiple Tennessee reserves saw the field in the blowout.

Starting at the quarterback position, Joe Milton III, Tayven Jackson and Gaston Moore all had time at quarterback. Milton was efficient with his playing time, completing four of seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 23 yards on three carries.

The biggest standout of Tennessee's reserves was wide receiver Squirrel White, who caught Milton's touchdown. White was wide open on a handful of occasions and made the most of it, catching five passes for 122 yards and the score.

Up Next

The third-ranked Volunteers move into next week still undefeated at 7-0, and SEC East rival Kentucky will come to Neyland Stadium next week for showdown under the lights.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.