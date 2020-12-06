Tee Martin Among Candidates for Vacant Head Coaching Position

South Alabama has parted ways with third-year coach Steve Campbell, according to multiple reports.

While this opening may not seem important to Vols fans, there is a chance that it could be important to Tee Martin.

Martin grew up in Mobile (Ala.) and attended high school less than 10 minutes away from the university. He is still a local legend and has recruited the area extensively over the years.

When the story of Campbell’s firing was announced, Martin immediately became a name mentioned.

Martin was listed alongside of group of qualified candidates for the job by football scoop, but his area ties could help him prevail.

The report states: “Tennessee assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Tee Martin. It was widely held that Martin could have secured this job the last time it was vacant, but Martin also was in the mix on some other opportunities and was still the play-caller at Southern Cal. He’s a Mobile, Alabama, native who has remained beloved by his community. Martin went back to Rocky Top to try to help his alma mater, but that Tennessee program is scuffling and Martin remains an attractive candidate.”

Martin’s two-year contract is set to expire, so the timing could also be ideal.

For now, Martin is the only Tennessee assistant coach being mentioned in the coaching search world, but if he was land the job, it would be likely he could take someone with him.