Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Matthew Ray

Josh Palmer started the #UTCallout Challenge earlier this week. A challenge designed with the purpose of creating funny TikTok videos in response to whoever called you out. 

Palmer's initial call out video has trickled down through current players, commits, and has now landed in the lap of Tee Martin, who was called out by Ramel Keyton. Martin responded to Keyton's challenge this morning with a video relating to his need for football. 

Martin called out three of Tennessee's receivers including Brandon Johnson and Velus Jones Jr. 

You can see more of the UT Callout challenge by clicking the hashtags in either of the tweets or by searching it on Twitter. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Position Preview: Crowded QB Room is Most Intriguing Position Battle for Tennessee in 2020

Position Preview: Crowded QB Room is Most Intriguing Position Battle for Tennessee in 2020

Brandon Martin

Sunshine State RB High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Sunshine State RB Kedrick Debron High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Dale Dowden

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Accepts ALL IN Challenge, Challenges Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Accepts ALL IN Challenge, Challenges Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit

Matthew Ray

2022 Texas Hybrid Defender reels in ‘mind-blowing’ offer from Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

2022 Texas Hybrid Defender reels in ‘mind-blowing’ offer from Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

Jake Nichols

Coach's Corner: Ansley Could Have All of the Answers for Vols Defense in 2020

Coach's Corner: Derrick Ansley Could Have All of the Answers for Vols Defense in 2020

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down Recruitment, Interest in Vols, and more

Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down Recruitment, Interest in Vols, and more

Matthew Ray

by

JigDaDieHardVolFan

Watch: Peyton Manning accepts COVID-19 All In Challenge and Challenges Jeremy Pruitt

Peyton Manning accepts COVID-19 All In Challenge and Challenges Jeremy Pruitt

Matthew Ray

Two NFL Greats Share High Praise for Trey Smith

Gil Brandt and Cornelius Bennett think very highly of Trey Smith

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: No.1 Eric Gray Recovers Gutsy Onside Kick Against Indiana

Best Plays of 2019: No.1 Eric Gray Recovers Gutsy Onside Kick Against Indiana

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Elite Alabama Offensive Lineman Riley Quick Breaks Down Tennessee Offer

Riley Quick talks about his offer from Tennessee

Matthew Ray