Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Josh Palmer started the #UTCallout Challenge earlier this week. A challenge designed with the purpose of creating funny TikTok videos in response to whoever called you out.

Palmer's initial call out video has trickled down through current players, commits, and has now landed in the lap of Tee Martin, who was called out by Ramel Keyton. Martin responded to Keyton's challenge this morning with a video relating to his need for football.

Martin called out three of Tennessee's receivers including Brandon Johnson and Velus Jones Jr.

You can see more of the UT Callout challenge by clicking the hashtags in either of the tweets or by searching it on Twitter.