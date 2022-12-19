Skip to main content

Tennessee Adds Transfer Portal OL Andrej Karic

Tennessee has gone into the transfer portal and landed the commitment of Texas offensive line transfer Andrej Karic, according to a recent post on his instagram account. 

Karic visited Knoxville this weekend and tweeted out earlier in the day his recruitment was closed. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Tennessee. 

The news come on the heels of Darnell Wright announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Karic, who played in 12 games in 2022 for the Longhorns, should have a chance to factor into the offensive line rotation early on for the Vols. 

Below is a look at his bio from Texas. 

A third-year offensive lineman who has played in 14 games and with two starts ... earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021 … made his debut versus UTEP in 2020 ... was an All-American and two-time all-district honoree in high school ... participated in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game ... a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (spring 2021).

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2021)
Played in 11 games with one start … started at right tackle against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown ... also saw time at left tackle during the season and worked with the field goal unit … blocked for Bijan Robinson’s 137 rushing yard performance against Oklahoma and 135-yard outing against Oklahoma State … helped Keilan Robinson rush for 111 yards on nine carries at West Virginia, the first 100-yard game of his career … blocked for Roschon Johnson’s career-best 179 rushing yards against Kansas State.

FRESHMAN (2020)
Played in three games and started once, versus Colorado ... saw action as a reserve in the season opener versus UTEP ... contributed at left tackle following an injury to Derek Kerstetter in the regular season finale at Kansas State ... part of an offensive line that helped Texas set school records for points (55), total offense (638) and yards per play (9.4) in a bowl game versus Colorado... blocked for an offense that rushed for 303 yards and passed for 335 in the Valero Alamo Bowl ... marked the first time that Texas has recorded more than 300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in a bowl game ... anchored a unit that helped Bijan Robinson rush for 183 yards on 10 carries.

