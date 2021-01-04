Tennessee Hires Prominent NCAA Lawyers to Assist With Compliance Investigation

Ahead of the final game of Tennessee’s unprecedented 2020 season, news broke that Jeremy Pruitt’s football program is under investigation for alleged recruiting violations.

Following the game, Pruitt said, “Anytime in college football or college athletics, you have typical compliance stuff. That is all I know.”

Now, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, the investigation is becoming even more serious.

Blake Toppmeyer reported a statement from the University, stating, “We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention,” university spokeswoman Tyra Haag said in a statement Monday to Knox News. “As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate.”

Glazier is considered one of the best in the business, but he has not brought good news to Tennessee in years past. He was at the center of an investigation that ended Bruce Pearl’s time in Knoxville. He has helped schools navigate the process and also been involved in the firing of head coaches and others.

Glazier’s part in the investigation should not be construed, as he could help the University as well. The firm’s statement on collegiate investigation reads:

“Bond’s Collegiate Sports Practice is seasoned in helping clients navigate the enforcement process. When we find that evidence of a violation is lacking, we defend that position. When we find that a violation has occurred or that an allegation is justified, we say so; then we help our client improve its programs for promoting and monitoring compliance. We’ve seen how acting swiftly, investigating thoroughly, acknowledging violations and implementing corrective actions can:• Help prevent future violations.

• Mitigate the penalties.

• Boost a client’s capacity to move forward.

• Protect the reputation of the institution and its athletics program.

We’re also experienced in designing compliance systems to help institutions avoid violations before they occur. And when circumstances point to a potential violation, we guide clients in conducting their own investigations, striving to ensure that the institution meets its obligations under NCAA principles.”

There is no timetable for when this investigation could end, as it has seemingly put a hold on any sort of off-season movement in Knoxville.