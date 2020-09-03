SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Tennessee QB coach Chris Weinke addresses sophomore QB Brian Maurer

Jake Nichols

Tennessee sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer showed flashes of potential last season. 

Now, along with fellow sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshman Harrison Bailey, he’s vying for a likely backup slot behind Jarrett Guarantano.

That competition has slowed recently for Maurer, though, according to Vols quarterback coach Chris Weinke.

“He’s hampered and slowed down a little bit with a hamstring right now,” Weinke said. “So the last few practices he hasn’t been able to operate in all of our team periods. He’s still coming out there everyday.”

Weinke also addressed Maurer’s progression since 2019, during which he completed just 46.7 percent of his passes.

think Brian is another example of a young guy last year that didn’t know every detail of what we were trying to get accomplished but continued to learn,” Weinke said. “He’s very talented, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt he’s got as much talent as a lot of guys that I’ve been around – the ability to throw the football from different platforms, the ability to run the football. We just have to create some consistency with him, and that’s with all of them, but especially Brian.”

Weinke also addressed Tennessee’s overall competition under center. 

“At the end of the day everybody’s competing on a daily basis and that’s what makes it so fun for me,” Weinke said. “The excitement I get to see in those three guys competing against each other is a lot of fun. You get some ebbs and flows throughout the course of practice and some guys making great plays, but they’re encouraging each other. So we’ve got a good room right now. There’s good competition and there’s nothing better than good competition, so I’m excited about that.”

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee QB Coach Chris Weinke Offers Praise for Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano Ahead of 2020 Season

Weinke praised the rising senior during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Everything Chris Weinke Said About Tennessee's Quarterbacks

Tennessee Volunteers QB Coach Chris Weinke fielded questions from the media to discuss his quarterbacks and more

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Vols OLB Shelton Wednesday Media Availability

Watch: Tennessee Vols OLB Shelton Wednesday Media Availability

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tee Martin's Wednesday Press Conference

Tee Martin talked with the media about his receiving room, Tennessee Volunteers passing game, and more

Matthew Ray

Tee Martin: Vols Freshman Playing 'Hybrid Role' to Start Fall Camp

Tee Martin: Vols Freshman Playing 'Hybrid Role' to Start Fall Camp

Matthew Ray

Coveted In-State Defender Elijah Herring Talks Recruitment, Tennessee, and More

Riverdale High School Star Defender Elijah Herring talks about his early recruitment including the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brandon Martin

Everything Yves Pons Said About the NBA Draft Process, Returning to Tennessee

Everything Yves Pons Said About the NBA Draft Process, Returning to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Saints Reportedly Open to Trading Alvin Kamara Amid Heated Contract Negotiations

The former Tennessee Vol reportedly thought the two sides were making progress with the contract.

Volunteer Country Staff

Pruitt Sheds Light on Tennessee's RB Depth, Talks Highly About Freshman Duo

Jeremy Pruitt talks about the Tennessee Volunteers Running Back group, and he talks highly about Tee Hodge and Jabari Small

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Return to the Practice Field on Tuesday

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Return to the Practice Field on Tuesday

Matthew Ray