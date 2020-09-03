Tennessee sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer showed flashes of potential last season.

Now, along with fellow sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshman Harrison Bailey, he’s vying for a likely backup slot behind Jarrett Guarantano.

That competition has slowed recently for Maurer, though, according to Vols quarterback coach Chris Weinke.

“He’s hampered and slowed down a little bit with a hamstring right now,” Weinke said. “So the last few practices he hasn’t been able to operate in all of our team periods. He’s still coming out there everyday.”

Weinke also addressed Maurer’s progression since 2019, during which he completed just 46.7 percent of his passes.

“think Brian is another example of a young guy last year that didn’t know every detail of what we were trying to get accomplished but continued to learn,” Weinke said. “He’s very talented, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt he’s got as much talent as a lot of guys that I’ve been around – the ability to throw the football from different platforms, the ability to run the football. We just have to create some consistency with him, and that’s with all of them, but especially Brian.”

Weinke also addressed Tennessee’s overall competition under center.

“At the end of the day everybody’s competing on a daily basis and that’s what makes it so fun for me,” Weinke said. “The excitement I get to see in those three guys competing against each other is a lot of fun. You get some ebbs and flows throughout the course of practice and some guys making great plays, but they’re encouraging each other. So we’ve got a good room right now. There’s good competition and there’s nothing better than good competition, so I’m excited about that.”