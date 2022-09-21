No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains their long-time SEC East Rivals.

The Vols will sport the orange on white "classic" uniforms with white helmets for their upcoming contest against the Gators in hopes to go 4-0.

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 3-2

College Gameday will be live from Tennessee's campus on Saturday beginning at 9am ET.

