Skip to main content

Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains their long-time SEC East Rivals. 

The Vols will sport the orange on white "classic" uniforms with white helmets for their upcoming contest against the Gators in hopes to go 4-0.

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 3-2

College Gameday will be live from Tennessee's campus on Saturday beginning at 9am ET.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

3877478C-6FB8-4FC2-B3FF-8BF37E07FFE8
Recruiting

California DL Target Lafitte Talks Vols, Recruitment, More

By Matt Ray
8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Florida

By Matt Ray
8731721E-5AD6-4178-8CAC-E6EE5307D89E
Football

How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games

By Matt Ray
13E2A21B-8F4F-4FC2-995B-A45C8D615A46
Football

Tennessee Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By Matt Ray
Watch: Brian Jean-Mary Talks to Media Ahead of Florida
Football

Watch: Brian Jean-Mary Discusses Juwan Mitchell's Season Debut and More Ahead of Florida

By Jack Foster
Jabari Small
Football

Jerry Mack Provides Injury Update on Vols Running Backs

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19070525
Football

How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 4

By Eric Woods
USATSI_19070746
Football

A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Akron

By Eric Woods