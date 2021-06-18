Vols Hosting Transfer All-American CB on Weekend Visit

Tennessee has worked the transfer portal intensely since the end of spring practice. The Vols have made several key additions, including Juwan Mitchell, Da'Jon Terry, Joe Mitchell, and others.

Now, on an important weekend visit, Tennessee will host Kansas transfer and freshman All-American transfer Karon Prunty on an official visit.

Prunty is already in Knoxville for the weekend, and he will be joined by several of Tennessee's top targets in the 2022 recruiting class.

Coming out of high school in the 2020 class, Prunty was recruited by Jeremy Pruitt's staff for a period of time, but the Vols seeked out other options later in the cycle, which led to Prunty choosing Les Miles's Kansas program over Virginia Tech.

Now that he has entered the transfer portal, Prunty has several suitors, including South Carolina, Virginia, and Ohio State.

The Vols' immediate need at cornerback should help in their pursuit of the talented defensive back, who made an immediate impact at Kansas last season.

As a true freshman, Prunty started in nine games for the Jayhawks, recording 10 pass break ups, an interception, 26 total tackles, and did not allow a receiving touchdown last season.

Tennessee has already added Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden to the mix this spring, and after the surprising de-commitment of Ro Torrence, Prunty's unexpected entrance to the transfer portal could allow the Vols to add a pivotal piece to the cornerback rotation for some time.

Due to the COVID-19 Eligibility Waiver, Prunty still technically has four years of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining.

The 6'1", 200-pounds cornerback could likely squeeze in one more official visit after this one, then he would likely have to move towards a decision quickly.