Vols Unveil Uniform Combo For South Carolina Including Two New Patches

Tennessee is set to kick off the season on Saturday night at 7:30 ET against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks revealed earlier this week that they will wear all black for the contest, while Tennessee revealed that they will wear an all-white combo.

The Vols uniform combos for the 2020 season will include two new patches. One is a unity mark, while the other honors the late Johnny Majors.

The Vols released a statement on the unity mark saying:

"For 50 years the Volunteer statue, best known by its nickname, the Torchbearer, has been the proud embodiment of a Tennessee Volunteer, a combination of leadership and service that improves the world around us.The Torch is a symbol of knowledge, enlightenment, truth and intellectual optimism — the belief that the light of truth and reason overcomes the darkness of ignorance. A torch is prominently featured in this year's Tennessee Unity Patch, held aloft by two Volunteers of different races, joining forces to champion UT’s Torchbearer Creed: ‘One who beareth the torch shadoweth oneself to give light to others."

The JTM patch honoring Majors was described by Tennessee as well:

“A 1987 inductee of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Tennessee football legend John Terrill 'Johnny’ Majors passed away at the age of 85 on June 3, 2020. Majors put together a historic playing career for the Volunteers from 1954-56 and as head coach from 1977-92. His No. 45 was retired by his alma mater in 2012. Tennessee will wear a No. 45 patch featuring Majors' initials and honoring his indelible legacy as a Volunteer."

Tennessee defeated South Carolina 41-21 last season in Knoxville.