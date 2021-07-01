Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Tennessee WR/Metro Straw CEO Grant Frerking takes early advantage of NIL

The Vols’ wideout has already sponsored posts from other Tennessee players this morning, and he’s also advocated for another Atlanta-based company on his own page.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With recent changes in the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law, we knew it wouldn’t be long before Tennessee’s players started making sponsored posts on social media.

One thought we didn’t consider, however? That Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking — who doubles as the CEO of multimillion-dollar Atlanta-based ground cover company Metro Straw — would sponsor posts by his own teammates for advertisements.

And yet, it’s already been done.

Fellow Vols wideout Velus Jones, Jr. and quarterback Brian Maurer have both posted about Metro Straw this morning, meaning that sponsorship money is coming directly from Frerking’s pocket.

Jones made his post on Instagram, while Maurer did so on Twitter.

Jones has 16,000 Instagram followers, while Maurer has 19,600 on Twitter. At a bare minimum, those numbers would generate 35,600 views for Frerking’s company. And that’s without factoring in retweets, likes or reposts.

The dynamic here is hilarious and wonderful at the same time, but such is the world in which we live now that NIL has achieved its rightful place in the college sports world.

Frerking has also started to reap benefits from his own influence. His first paid post was about Atlanta-based Capital City Home Loans, which is owned by a friend he played football with in high school. 

You can read the full story about Frerking’s business ownership here via David Ubben of The Athletic. 

While it’s been interesting to see different athletes pair with different companies so far, the dynamic for Frerking as a player and business owner should only be more fun to watch as players’ reach expands.

Photo credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications

9EBEB333-D92D-48F1-8DAD-A90986F60F58
Football

Tennessee WR/Metro Straw CEO Grant Frerking takes early advantage of NIL

FCADFF64-F213-4FC1-AF82-3EB086226159
Football

Vols OL Cade Mays Announces First NIL Deal

F78CE398-19C2-42FD-9A79-5FEB240FBC43
Recruiting

Vols Impress Mississippi State DB Commit Jourdan Thomas During Unofficial Visit

90C77266-09C2-4818-B4CB-B80DFE536505
Recruiting

Coveted In-State QB Chris Parson Recaps Tennessee Visit, Time With Joey Halze, and More

Darrel Middleton
Football

Tennessee Veteran DL Enters Transfer Portal

C67B2887-1453-4016-8B52-03E645B63D8E
Men's Basketball

2022 Tennessee hoops target BJ Edwards sets commitment announcement details

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: More and More Visits, Kaidon Salter, Post-Spring Superlatives and Elijah Herring Joins the Show!

D13FBBE4-D525-4BB8-984B-179320C61AD6
Recruiting

Massive Michigan OL, Vols Target Ready to Announce Commitment