Tennessee WR/Metro Straw CEO Grant Frerking takes early advantage of NIL

The Vols’ wideout has already sponsored posts from other Tennessee players this morning, and he’s also advocated for another Atlanta-based company on his own page.

With recent changes in the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law, we knew it wouldn’t be long before Tennessee’s players started making sponsored posts on social media.

One thought we didn’t consider, however? That Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking — who doubles as the CEO of multimillion-dollar Atlanta-based ground cover company Metro Straw — would sponsor posts by his own teammates for advertisements.

And yet, it’s already been done.

Fellow Vols wideout Velus Jones, Jr. and quarterback Brian Maurer have both posted about Metro Straw this morning, meaning that sponsorship money is coming directly from Frerking’s pocket.

Jones made his post on Instagram, while Maurer did so on Twitter.

Jones has 16,000 Instagram followers, while Maurer has 19,600 on Twitter. At a bare minimum, those numbers would generate 35,600 views for Frerking’s company. And that’s without factoring in retweets, likes or reposts.

The dynamic here is hilarious and wonderful at the same time, but such is the world in which we live now that NIL has achieved its rightful place in the college sports world.

Frerking has also started to reap benefits from his own influence. His first paid post was about Atlanta-based Capital City Home Loans, which is owned by a friend he played football with in high school.

You can read the full story about Frerking’s business ownership here via David Ubben of The Athletic.

While it’s been interesting to see different athletes pair with different companies so far, the dynamic for Frerking as a player and business owner should only be more fun to watch as players’ reach expands.

Photo credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications